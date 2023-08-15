Marvel Dooms ‘Fantastic Four,’ Wants to Recreate Brie Larson’s ‘Captain Marvel’

The Fantastic Four (2025) movie has been facing all sorts of crazy changes, with one recent report setting up to recreate Brie Larson‘s Captain Marvel (2019).

Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel might be one of the more recent super heroes in the MCU, but her story chronologically happened near the beginning of the MCU. Danvers first appeared on Earth in the 90s with Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury working with her to help save the Skrulls from the Kree Empire. This movie may have been Marvel’s first female super hero movie and did get over a billion dollars at the box office, but fans are still divided on how they feel.

Iman Vellani recently went out of her way to give the movie a poor rating, not just because of Brie Larson. Fans argue that the film makes some bold changes to the MCU and then doesn’t go through with those stories. After seeing Secret Invasion, the Skrulls in the MCU are just a huge disappointment after their story suddenly ends with Nick Fury and Danvers failing to find them a home elsewhere.

For the Fantastic Four, Marvel is likely to repeat a lot of similar creative decisions. According to Murphy’s Multiverse, Vanessa Kirby is Sue Storm and will be the main leader of the Fantastic Four. Normally, fans would consider Reed Richards to be the group’s main star, but Marvel wants Sue to lead the team. John Krasinski starred as Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2021), but Marvel is changing gears on how the team will appear in the MCU. The movie will be set in the past and reportedly be in the 1960s with some incident causing the team to be trapped and will suddenly appear in the present timeline at the end.

If this does happen, it’s pretty clear that with Vanessa Kirby leading the movie and being set in the past, Marvel will be copying some key details from the movie. If the film has any reference to S.H.I.E.L.D. or other organizations, it will clearly be following Larson’s movie very closely.

Unfortunately, the rest of the cast is still unknown, and it’s not confirmed that Kirby is actually Sue Storm. Reports indicate that the actress closed the deal right before the strikes, but it’s hard to really know until Marvel announces it, but the studio was having trouble casting the rest of the team. Their reported plan was to cast Sue Storm and form the rest of the team around her, which makes sense if she is the main star, but Marvel will definitely need some time after the strikes to finalize the cast, leaving little room for filming.

This could mean the movie will be delayed, and fans will have to wait longer to see Marvel’s first family, which is definitely something most fans don’t want to happen. Repeating what happened in Captain Marvel doesn’t seem like the best idea, and it won’t help fans Fans have spent years waiting for the MCU project to happen, and another delay isn’t what Marvel needs right now.

Do you think Fantastic Four will make Sue Storm the film’s main star? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!