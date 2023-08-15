MCU Star Doesn’t Hold Back, Bashes Brie Larson’s ‘Captain Marvel’

Brie Larson‘s Captain Marvel (2019) may have made over a billion at the box office back in 2019, but fans still debate whether or not the movie was worth the watch, and one MCU star opens up on how they really feel about Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel’s first MCU adventure.

After seeing Secret Invasion, it’s clear that Captain Marvel’s legacy might not be in the best hands. Marvel writers decided that the best thing to do for Larson’s Captain Marvel was to make her not care about the first group of people she saved. The Skrulls. After saving Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and his people from the Kree Empire, fans thought Captain Marvel would roam the cosmos searching for the right planet for the Skrulls.

Instead of finding anything, Captain Marvel just leaves them behind for Nick Fury to deal with, which leads to Gravik starting a rebellion to take over Earth. Captain Marvel is still out of the picture, but her new sequel will change that. Instead of seeing the super hero punch her way through every enemy, The Marvels (2023) will give her a challenge. Every time she uses her powers, she swaps places with one person. Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) or Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will create some interesting situations.

The movie claims to be fun, light-hearted, and comedic, with the three female superheroes sharing the spotlight. One of the stars, Iman Vellani, starring as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel went online to Letterboxd to share her honest review of Captain Marvel, and it’s not great:

Iman Vellani rated #CaptainMarvel 2 stars on Letterboxd

Vellani is one of the few actresses working in the MCU that knows her Marvel Comics very well. The young actress has shared multiple times how much fun it has been to work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but she also knows a lot about what has happened in Marvel Comics, which is probably why she wasn’t a big fan of Captain Marvel.

She quickly goes out of her way to explain that Brie Larson’s acting wasn’t the problem, leaving it clear that the plot/story probably wasn’t what Vellani hoped for, so she gave it 2 stars. The Marvels might be the sequel to Captain Marvel, and while some are excited about the film, others believe the MCU movie isn’t destined to perform well due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes not allowing actors to promote their films.

Do you think Captain Marvel deserves 2 stars? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!