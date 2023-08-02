‘Secret Invasion’ Director Rejects Series Criticism

In an interview with Variety, Secret Invasion (2023) director Ali Selim stated that he wasn’t at all bothered by the criticism hurled at the series. In fact, he’s all for it.

Secret Invasion was supposed to be a Marvel show like no other. The first Marvel Studios project starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, the series also starred Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, Emilia Clarke as G’iah, Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth, Don Cheadle as Raava/James “Rhodey” Rhodes, and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill.

Despite promising spy thrills and espionage, Secret Invasion was met with mixed reception. While some enjoyed the show, others thought it was too different from other titles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and made changes that negatively altered past moments. This resulted in the series getting some of the lowest review scores in Marvel Studios’ history. And oddly enough, director Ali Selim is alright with that.

‘Secret Invasion’ Director Asks, “Is It Our Job to Fulfill [Fan] Expectations?”

During an interview with Variety, Secret Invasion director Ali Selim was asked many questions about the season finale, the theme of the series as a whole, and whether there’d be a second season. However, one of the most interesting moments came when the interviewer asked about the show’s hostile reception. Like most filmmakers, Selim stated that he didn’t care.

“Oh, I don’t read reviews,” said Selim. “For me, I view all the storytelling work I do as a dialogue with an audience. When the show is finished and put up on the screen, that’s my half of the dialogue. And the audience then starts their half of the response to it.”

Selim continued, saying that mixed reviews are actually a good thing. “If you had unanimously good reviews, every movie would gross $10 billion, trillion dollars, right?”

Selim then went on to state that part of the issue is that the Marvel fan base is quick to let their feelings be known. “…Marvel has a very devoted — even rabid — fan base who have expectations, and when their expectations aren’t fulfilled, they move in the other direction; they give it a thumbs down.”

Selim continued, “I don’t know — is it our job to fulfill their expectations? Or to tell the story that we’re telling? So, it’s a tricky thing. I would love it if everybody loved it, but I also don’t have that expectation myself, so I feel great about the response to it.”

Needless to say, this response is interesting. A big part of Marvel’s success is how they appeal to fans of Marvel Comics. That being said, its appeal is also incredibly broad. Secret Invasion took a massive risk with its choices and genre, some of which really upset those devoted to the brand. That being said, Ali Selim clearly made the show he wanted to make. And he doesn’t regret it one bit.

