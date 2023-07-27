Marvel Is Getting Worse, the Numbers Prove It

Since Avengers: Endgame (2019) closed an era of superhero movies, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been claiming that the franchise has been going downhill, and now some actual numbers are backing that up.

While the growing ire against the MCU can be somewhat chalked up to so-called “Marvel fatigue,” it turns out there might be some truth behind the idea that the studio has been making too many projects too quickly and not paying attention to actual quality levels (an opinion shared by controversial Disney CEO Bob Iger).

SPOILERS FOR SECRET INVASION TO FOLLOW

‘Secret Invasion’ Just Broke a Terrible Record

While the Disney+ series Secret Invasion was much-hyped as a starring vehicle for Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury and a dark, mature conspiracy thriller, it has pretty much disappointed at every turn.

Related: You Probably Missed This ‘X-Men’ Easter Egg in ‘Secret Invasion’

On Marvel fans’ side, the show was criticized for sloppy storytelling and the abrupt death of fan-favorite characters like Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn). On Disney’s, Secret Invasion had cringingly low viewership, enough to make the companies break with policy and add some episodes to Hulu in an attempt to boost its audience.

However, now Secret Invasion has arrived at an unenviable milestone: the worst Rotten Tomatoes score for a Marvel TV series episode to date.

Critical Ratings for ‘Secret Invasion’ Have Fallen Nearly Every Episode

Secret Invasion makes up four out of the five lowest-rated Rotten Tomatoes Marvel TV episodes (that is, the series made for Disney+), which is a record no one could ever want.

However, the series finale “Home” has a shockingly low Critics score of 13%; for comparison, the next worst entries are two episodes of Secret Invasion that are tied at 38%.

Clearly, critical goodwill for the studio is bottoming out.

Related: ‘Secret Invasion’ is Fury’s Final Mission

Disney Is Getting Worried About Upcoming Projects

The incredibly bad Rotten Tomatoes score for the Secret Invasion finale does not forecast good things for upcoming Marvel projects. Given that Disney is already reportedly concerned about the performance of Brie Larson’s The Marvels and considering pushing it back for the fourth time, this really could be bad for Marvel Studios.

At this point, Deadpool 3 will have to be pretty much the best movie ever to salvage some love for Marvel, but Disney isn’t allowing anybody to talk about it, even positively. Maybe it should reconsider that.

Was Secret Invasion really that bad? Let us know in the comments below!