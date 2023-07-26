Controversial ‘Deadpool’ Creator Has Been Silenced By Marvel

Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld is one of the most controversial figures in comic book history, to put it mildly.

The man behind Ryan Reynolds’ most famous character and basically the explosive popularity of the X-Men in the 1990s has long been criticized for his visual aesthetic, arguably exploitative portrayal of women, hyperviolent sensibility, and helping to promote the cartoonishly “edgy” vibe of Marvel Comics in that decade.

Then there are his notorious battles over credit for various characters (including Deadpool) and the titanic battles he had with fellow Image Comics co-founders Jim Lee and Todd McFarlane, all of which make the name “Rob Liefeld” somewhat synonymous with controversy.

Plus, it’s not like he hasn’t already sounded off about Deadpool 3.

However, it cannot be denied that Rob Liefeld (who co-created Deadpool with Fabian Nicieza) is one of the most influential and important living comic book creators.

That makes it that much more shocking that he has been forced into silence by Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Company.

Marvel Comics Made a Deadpool “Call”

According to Rob Liefeld himself (via Comic Book), he has been given a “call” by Marvel Studios and Disney and “requested” to not publically talk about Deadpool 3, the upcoming film based on his co-creation.

As Rob Liefeld puts it, “I can’t say anything about this movie as I promised Marvel and Disney… I got the call, so here I am saying nothing. I will say nothing. He tried, but I cannot say anything. There’s nothing to be said.”

It is unclear exactly what Marvel Studios is trying to get Rob Liefeld to remain silent about, but given his historical tendency to give controversial interviews, maybe the company is on to something.

The Rob Liefeld ‘Deadpool’ Co-Creation Debate

For example, there is the infamous New York Times interview in 2016, when Rob Liefeld was perceived as throwing Fabian Nicieza under the proverbial bus and claiming sole credit for Deadpool himself.

Among other things, Liefeld said of the creation of Deadpool, “I wrote the stories. Like Jim Lee and others, I worked with a scripter who helped facilitate. I chose Fabian, and he got the benefit of the Rob Liefeld lottery ticket. Those are good coattails to ride.”

Obviously, these are not very popular statements in the comic book world. Rob Liefeld has since decried the interview, but his reputation still exists.

‘Deadpool 3’ Is Arguably the Most Anticipated New MCU Movie

Deadpool 3 will finally bring the Ryan Reynolds version of Wade Wilson into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which fans have been demanding for years. It will also bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in the most ridiculous version of his costume possible, but we are hoping there is a good narrative reason for that.

It seems likely that Deadpool 3 is going to be making some pretty severe changes to the nature of reality within the MCU and, given Marvel Studios’ famed attempts to keep actors and writers from leaking secrets (looking at you, Tom Holland), silencing Rob Liefeld is part of that.

The question now is, what does Rob Liefeld know that he can’t tell us?

What do you think Marvel wants the Deadpool co-creator to keep quiet about? Speculate in the comments below!