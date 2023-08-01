After Retconning ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ MCU Director Worried He’ll Receive “Death Threats”

Marvel’s Secret Invasion has officially wrapped up its six-episode run on Disney+ to mixed reviews from critics and especially fans, who seemingly aren’t shy about directing their frustrations over the poorly-received miniseries towards showrunner Ali Selim online. So much so, in fact, that he’s genuinely concerned he’ll receive death threats for the show’s big Skrull twist that changes Avengers: Endgame (2019) forever.

Samuel L. Jackson finally got his time in the spotlight thanks to Secret Invasion, which follows his MCU character, former S.H.I.E.L.D. Director Nick Fury, as he returns to Earth post-Blip to help stomp out a dangerous new threat: a radicalized group of Skrull refugees set on taking the planet for their own. The Disney+ series also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Emilia Clarke, among others.

Although the latest Marvel show received little fanfare thanks to its rushed narrative and virtually nonexistent marketing campaign, fans would generally agree that the return of Don Cheadle’s Colonel James “Rhody” Rhodes (AKA War Machine) was a highlight of Secret Invasion. The longtime MCU veteran’s scenes with Jackson’s Nick Fury provided the perfect mix of suspense, drama, and tension, with the two actors unquestionably bringing their A-games.

Despite Don Cheadle’s Rhodey getting out of Secret Invasion relatively unscathed, director Ali Selim wasn’t so lucky. Rhodey’s double identity as a Skrull in disguise came as an unexpected twist when it was revealed in Episode 4 that a shape-shifting alien named Raava had overtaken his human form, exploiting Rhodey’s position as a top official of the U.S. government to advance General Gravik’s agenda of destroying humanity.

But rather than attacking Selim’s decision to make Rhodey a Skrull, the director is receiving backlash from fans who claim that this part of Secret Invasion‘s story retcons what many consider to be the last great moment in the MCU: Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) heroic sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame.

Ever since Rhodey was introduced in 2008’s Iron Man (where Terence Howard originally played him), the U.S. Air Force officer has always been depicted as Tony Stark’s best friend, coming to his aid at any given moment and even following him into the Avengers team after getting his own super suit similar to Iron Man’s.

Now, fans are slamming Secret Invasion for essentially retconning seven years of the MCU just for one character if the timing of his capture by the Skrulls lines up with the end of Captain America: Civil War (2016).

And, as many will recall, Rhodey was by Tony’s side when he sacrificed himself during the battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin) to save the universe from demise. His selfless act was made all the more gut-wrenching by the number of friends and family that bid the Avenger farewell during his funeral, which was attended by his wife, Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), and their daughter, Morgan (Lexi Rabe). Of course, Rhodey also showed up to honor his friend, where he was supported by Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau).

So, why are fans upset at Rhodey’s Skrull reveal in Secret Invasion? As shown in the finale, Rohdey is eventually rescued by G’iah along with the other prisoners on New Skrullos, where he can be seen wearing a hospital gown similar to the one he wore at the end of Civil War after enduring severe injuries that left him partially paralyzed. Assuming this is the same clothing, this means Rhodey has been a Skrull imposter for just under ten years—and that it wasn’t really Rhodey who helped the Avengers bring down Thanos or attended the funeral of Tony Stark.

Although Secret Invasion is all about hidden identities, Rhodey being a Skrull for upwards of 10 years in the MCU seriously undermines the emotional beats of Avengers: Endgame and doesn’t necessarily add up timing-wise. This implies that Rhodey missed Thanos’ entire arc, including Tony Stark’s wedding, the birth of Tony’s daughter, and even Tony’s funeral—as well as a laundry list of other important moments.

Ali Selim addressed fans’ concerns in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where he admitted he’s “worried” he’ll end up getting “death threats” over pushback to this massive Endgame retcon, on top of killing beloved franchise staples like Cobie Smulders’ Agent Maria Hill:

I’m worried that I will get death threats because of that and also because I’m the guy who took out Maria Hill. So I’m actually going into hiding now.

It’s not difficult to imagine why fans feel like the Rhodey/Raava swap undermines Tony Stark’s tragic sacrifice considering the emotional weight of Rhodey’s presence at Tony’s funeral. It doesn’t help that we didn’t get even one flashback to any nefarious plotting behind the Skrulls’ infiltration of the U.S. government via Rhodey, making for a confusing and, frankly, unnecessary retcon that will inevitably need clarification in future MCU installments.

Needless to say, Secret Invasion‘s big Rhodey twist isn’t sitting well with audiences, and it’s already evident based on viewership stats alone. The project earned the unfortunate title of Marvel’s fourth rotten TV show on Rotten Tomatoes, and many have shared their thoughts on how the story came as a big disappointment, which didn’t really have much of a satisfying payoff after that stellar first episode.

Ultimately, it’s worth noting that nobody should be sending death threats to anyone, and enraged MCU fans should instead channel their feelings towards something more positive, like the fact that Rhodey will return in his solo project, Armor Wars, as soon as 2024.

What did you think of the big Rhodey/Skrull twist in Secret Invasion? Do you think it undermines the emotional ending of Avengers: Endgame? Share your thoughts in the comments below.