Robert Downey Jr. Slams ‘Avengers’ Co-Star, “F*** You”

Robert Downey Jr has never been one to mince words in interviews, but still, it is a bit shocking to find him actually cursing out one of his prestigious fellow Avengers.

It is probably fair to say that the original group of actors who played the first batch of united, vengeance-oriented superheroes in The Avengers (2012) are some of the most prestigious actors working in Hollywood, but that apparently does not stop Robert Downey Jr.

Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) collectively spent years doing press junkets together with the Iron Man actor, and it appears they eventually did a little bonding ritual together.

Recently, Robert Downey Jr appeared on the Wired Autocomplete Interview, where celebrities take time from promoting their latest project and answered the world’s most Googled questions.

In this particular case, Robert Downey Jr was on set to answer questions alongside Christopher Nolan, the acclaimed director of his most recent film, Oppenheimer. However, because RDJ will first and foremost always be Tony Stark, the answers quickly veered into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Upon being asked if he had any tattoos, Robert Downey Jr revealed that he had six of them, revealing one on his forearm, and that, in fact, all of the Avengers had gotten the tattoo together.

According to Iron Man, it seems that Chris Hemsworth “overreacted” quite significantly to the pain of getting a tattoo (which is a bit funny, considering the God of Thunder is famously punished throughout the course of his journey throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe).

However, it was actually Mark Ruffalo who flat-out refused to get a tattoo along with his teammates. As Robert Downey Jr puts it, the Hulk actor simply said, “I’m not getting hit with that tattoo. I don’t want to be a part of your Hollywood Inside Game.”

That does seem a little curt, but Robert Downey Jr still says he “applauded him” for standing up for himself and presumably not bowing to the peer pressure one feels when two giant men named Chris are both in the room.

However, then the Iron Man quickly points at the camera and clearly mouths,”f*** you, Mark.”

It seems pretty clear that this was a bit of the actor’s famously sarcastic humor that helped birth the film persona of Tony Stark, but we just want to know, why did Mark Ruffalo not want to get the tattoo? Maybe he and John Rhys-Davies can talk it through together.

Should Mark Ruffalo have gotten the Avengers tattoo? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!