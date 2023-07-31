So everyone’s worst fears might actually be confirmed.

For many years, Disney films have created a remarkable legacy, captivating audiences of all ages. The Walt Disney Company’s commitment to creativity, innovation, and heartfelt storytelling has firmly ingrained their movies into popular culture, ensuring they remain timeless for years to come.

From beloved classics like The Lion King (1994), Beauty and the Beast (1992), Frozen (2013), and even bringing their theme park rides to life in Pirates of the Caribbean (2003-present), Disney has not only entertained multiple generations but also pushed the boundaries of animation and storytelling techniques. Disney’s unwavering dedication to excellence and their ability to craft enchanting worlds have earned them a vast and devoted global following.

However, the film industry is experiencing a shift as The Walt Disney Company’s prized possession, Marvel Studios, and its Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) are now showing signs of slowing down, with box office numbers not reaching the same level of dominance they had just a few years ago.

It was only over the past decade or so that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), inspired by the beloved Marvel Comics, left a profound impact on the entire movie industry. Regardless of its current state, the pinnacle of the MCU’s Phase Three was marked by the release of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), which served as a momentous achievement for the franchise, showcasing its exceptional growth and firmly establishing itself in the entertainment world. This era also marked the culmination of the initial three phases of the MCU, collectively known as the Infinity Saga.

Now however, with Marvel Studios heading into a relative decline as compared to before, the writers and actors strikes hitting Hollywood concurrently, and with the general dip in theatrical box office takings post-COVID-19, it seems like The Walt Disney Company are gearing up to take big steps away from physical media in general.

Why is Disney pulling physical DVDs from the market?

Amid unhappy rumblings about changes surrounding Disney+’s (Disney Plus) Emmy Award-winning Marvel television show WandaVision (2021) and its (technically third-party) collector’s steelbox set, general audiences and Marvel fans alike have been vocal about the elimination of physical Blu-rays or DVD discs from physical media. Now, many fans’ worst fears may have just been confirmed, as Disney appears to be eliminating physical media completely — not just getting rid of discs from DVD box sets.

According to 7News, an Australian news outlet, it appears that The Walt Disney Company are officially “pulling out of the physical media market” in the country. 7News states that this means “no more DVDs or Blu-rays”. Unfortunately, this means that it’s not just the Disney-branded original media that’s suffering, but also “Marvel, 20th Century Fox, all of it”, as well. Fans of Marvel there will have their last chance to attain a physical Marvel DVD with the upcoming release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Right now, a huge precedent is being set for the world of home video, with a major shift in a major international market that will likely have repercussions on a global scale. This marks a disturbing trend in the worldwide market for physical media — with Australia likely being the first of many to go.

It’s also no secret that many shows are being pulled from streaming services of late. This is likely down to the streamers not wanting to pay actors and creators residuals, or simply to write them off for tax purposes — think Warner Bros. Discovery’s unceremonious elimination of DC’s Batgirl. Without physical releases, there is often no legal way for many people to reliably watch or rewatch these shows.

None of this is positive news for people who also love to own and keep physical media. Whether you’re a fan collector or simply an average viewer who enjoys holding a physical disc in their hands, the fact that major media companies like Disney are removing the ability to purchase and physically own these titles means everything from an over-reliance on digital streaming platforms (and their ability to retain beloved movies and shows), to a significantly more prominent piracy/black market scene. Perhaps the market for physical media just isn’t there — but what is certain is that neither of these options are particularly good news for creators or consumers.

What do you think about Disney pulling physical Marvel DVDs? Could this hit other markets? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — Marvel’s Last Physical Release

If you’re in Australia, the preorder for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be your last chance to get physical Marvel or Disney media.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, produced by Marvel Studios, marks the departure of former Marvel director James Gunn from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The movie brings back a host of familiar characters from the previous Guardians of the Galaxy films, including Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Kraglin Obfonteri (Sean Gunn), Stakar Ogord (Sylvester Stallone), and even Cosmo the Spacedog (Maria Bakalova).

In this installment, the space-faring heroes encounter new challenges, facing off against the all-gold Adam Warlock, portrayed by newcomer Will Poulter, and Elizabeth Debicki’s Ayesha. The cast also includes Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, accompanied by Theel (Nico Santos), as well as Daniela Melchior as Ura. Moreover, the movie introduces Linda Cardellini as Lylla the Otter, Asim Chaudhry as Teefs the Walrus, and Mikaela Hoover as Floor the Bunny, all of whom are former cellmates and friends of Rocket.