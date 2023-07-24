Is this the future of DVDs?

Led by Marvel Studios’ President, Kevin Feige, and now under the ownership of The Walt Disney Company, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) based on the popular Marvel Comics, has transformed the superhero film landscape, profoundly influencing the entire movie industry. The peak of the MCU’s Phase Three arrived with the release of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), representing a significant milestone for the franchise by demonstrating its extraordinary growth and cementing itself in the world of entertainment. This period also marked the conclusion of the initial three phases of the MCU, known as the Infinity Saga.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) enters the second act of its new Saga, which includes Phase Four, Phase Five, and Phase Six, significant changes are on the horizon. The landscape is shifting with the emergence of a formidable competitor in the form of James Gunn’s DC Universe, following his transition from Marvel’s own Guardians of the Galaxy director to CEO of DC Studios. On top of that, the WGA (Writers Guild of America) and SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) are both on concurrent strikes. These new challenge will force Marvel Studios to carefully evaluate their future strategies — no longer can the MCU maintain its near monopoly of the superhero movie genre, and continue pumping out new MCU content at the same pace as they were before.

To retain the loyalty of both Marvel fans and casual viewers, the MCU must innovate and bring fresh, captivating elements to the table, ensuring continued success and audience engagement. It’s therefore a little surprising that they’re making moves like this at a time when customer retention (and satisfaction) needs to be at a high.

Disney’s newest decision: removing DVDs

Recently, it was revealed by Marvel Studios (via The Direct) that they will be releasing a special steelbox edition of their popular Emmy Award-winning Disney+ show, WandaVision (2021). Elizabeth Olsen’s portrayal of Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff got a massive expansion in WandaVision (2021) opposite Paul Bettany’s Vision, which was so popular that it has two intended spin-off/sequels (Vision Quest, and Agatha: Coven of Chaos — which might unfortunately be in production hell).

The new WandaVision release would be a physical collection of “an exclusive steelbook and full slip, an envelope, a folder, character cards, and postcards”. These exclusive steelbooks will be designed by Manta Lab, in a “full glossy” finish. Interestingly, this list of steelbox contents is missing one vital thing — the actual physical disc.

This essentially relegates the physical steelbox to a full collector’s product — and only that — since it is sans actual BluRay or DVD disc. Currently, there is no indication that there will even be a digital download available, in the form of a either a link or a QR code.

Naturally, this is a departure from the norm, and a clear indication that Disney appear to be unwilling to put their Disney+ Marvel Studios releases on actual BluRay or DVD. As of late, it’s not unheard of for artists in the music industry to remove physical CDs from “albums” featuring photo and lyric books or other merchandise — but there is usually a version that does include either a physical CD or vinyl also offered as an option for fans.

This decision by Marvel Studios, and seemingly, its parent company Disney, might mark a shift in consumer trends — where the expectation for a physical box set to include a disc is just no longer the norm.

