Disney Making Global Changes, Ditching Popular Service

A new report suggests that Disney is exiting a significant part of the globe when it comes to one of its core features.

Disney Has Multiple Services, Is Scaling Back

News surrounding Disney Park changes like the Splash Mountain teardown and the loss of beloved Disney characters shows that Walt Disney World is ever-changing. The Disney Dream is an international phenomenon, but as the world changes, Walt Disney must adapt.

Walt Disney Making Changes to Survive

That means new services like Disney Plus, better rides, and an adapted Disney character that speaks to modern generations. One implication for fans of Disney Wonder is the increase in sustainability efforts; prevalent in Australia and New Zealand. And that means saying goodbye to something that evokes significant nostalgia: physical media.

Disney Exiting Australia: Implications for Other Areas

Disney exiting Australia is big news; the Walt Disney World brand stretches from Disney Cruises to Disney Theme Parks and its digital media. Amid a strained economy and a Class Action lawsuit surrounding Disney Plus is making changes. Along with it comes Disney exiting Australia, in a way you might not expect.

Walt Disney is Curating Its Investments: Disney Exiting Australia

Disney is in the process of exiting Australia’s packaged media market, according to a new report. Surrounding chatter about the streaming service and other features from Disney leaving Australia, a journalist indicated, “Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, folks, but there it is.”

This means that Walt Disney World isn’t abandoning Australia, nor is Disney exiting Australia completely. Instead, it’s removing the sale of those Blu-Ray, DVD, and other packaging-heavy, low-profit margin products.

While Disney exiting Australia via the packaged media market, it leaves questions about other changes. Disney Plus remains available as a service, as do the various Disney Cruises and theme parks in the area.

When was the last time you bought a physical DVD/Blu-Ray? Does it matter that Walt Disney Co. is leaving the packaged history behind? Join the conversation in the comments below!