New International Experience Coming to Walt Disney World

Even though the beloved Disney Dining Plan isn’t returning until 2024, foodies should be ready for an all-new Walt Disney World restaurant later this year!

Walt Disney World Resort offers nearly every dining style under the sun, from quick bites during EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival to buffet-style Character Dining experiences, Mobile Order access at Quick-Service restaurants, to multi-course customized menus at Victoria & Alberts. Though Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios typically stick to Disney-inspired dining, more unique options are available at Resort hotels and Disney Springs.

Though Disney Springs has lost multiple restaurants and storefronts in recent years, the shopping & dining district is still growing. And soon, they’ll add another celebrity chef to its cast of restaurants owned by Guy Fieri, Art Smith, Wolfgang Puck, and more.

According to Theme Park journalist Brooke Geiger McDonald, James Beard Award-winning chef and Food Network star Maneet Chauhan will open a modern Indian restaurant at Disney Springs later this year.

“EET, a new restaurant by James Beard Award-winning chef and Food Network star Maneet Chauhan and international hospitality entrepreneur Vivek Deora, will open at Disney Springs later this year,” McDonald wrote. “The restaurant will be a ‘modern, fun Indian-inspired concept’ serving Chauhan and Deora’s ‘famed Indian cuisine.’”

The restaurant will bring welcome diversity to the Walt Disney World restaurant scene. Though Guests can try international cuisine around EPCOT World Showcase, Disney Parks fans have long clamored for new global fare. When asked about new World Showcase pavilions, India is almost always at the top of fans’ lists!

Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t released an official opening date or menu for EET, but Inside the Magic will report any new details about the restaurant as soon as they become available.

Will your family try this new Walt Disney World restaurant? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.