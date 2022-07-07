Fans Ask Disney World To Incorporate More Middle Eastern, Indian Culture

The Morocco Pavilion in EPCOT’s World Showcase opened on September 7, 1984. It was the first expansion that Walt Disney World added to the original World Showcase!

The Moroccan Pavilion is unique in that Walt Disney World Resort Imagineers worked closely with the government of Morocco to design the city-inspired Pavilion. It contains a gorgeous, towering Minaret, a type of tower typically built near mosques that serve as a reminder of Islam’s presence in Moroccan cities.

King Hassan II, who served as King of Morocco from 1961 to 1999, sent a carefully selected group of Moroccan artisans to create traditional mosaics that are respectful of Islamic beliefs. (This is why the murals depict no humans!) Food served at the Morocco Pavilion is also halal, meaning it’s permissible according to Islamic law.

The Moroccan government sponsored EPCOT’s Morocco Pavilion until 2020, when The Moroccan Embassy ended its partnership and transferred all operation of the Pavilion to Walt Disney World Resort.

Due to the beloved representation of Morocco, some Walt Disney World fans have come together to request more Middle Eastern culture at the Disney Parks.

Reddit user u/WankSpanker started the conversation, writing:

Like the Morocco pavilion, Aladdin’s area in MK and much more. This only came to mind when I was watching Harmonious on D+ and how the middle eastern musicians stood out the most

u/Euchre agreed, writing that they find EPCOT’s Morocco Pavilion to be the most immersive part of the Disney Parks next to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge:

Kind of suggests that’s why the pavilion has the best isolation from the outside world as you get to the back of it. When the shops were (and hopefully will again be) operating, it was really like being in a bazaar in a side alley. The only other place I’ve felt nearly as immersed is Galaxy’s Edge.

Most Walt Disney World fans argued that Disney doesn’t accurately represent Indian culture in the Parks but that they hope for better Indian representation in the future. From u/Psyco19:

I’d argue it does Indian culture not so well. There’s no true Indian culture anywhere. Everest is Nepali, Morocco is Muslim, and Harmonious had an ok part, but the animation was the worst. As an Indian I’d wish they’d have a full section at Epcot and also a ride themed more Indian but I doubt it will happen

u/VincentStonecliff referenced years-old rumors of a The Jungle Book (1967) ride in an India Pavilion at EPCOT, writing:

Part of me wants a non-IP ride but I get the appeal of the movies to get kids involved at world showcase. I think they should replace the current “outpost” area. I know that is supposed to become a larger africa area… but then animal kingdom happened. I think India or Spain would be awesome to have there.

The request for more Middle Eastern and Indian culture at Walt Disney World Resort exists alongside massive demand for a Greece Pavilion, which was even mentioned in this discussion.

In the 1980s, Disney announced they would add Israel to EPCOT but eventually reversed course after protest amid the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Would you like to see more Middle Eastern and Indian culture at Walt Disney World? What pavilion would you add to EPCOT’s World Showcase?