Marvel Retcons ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Changes Iron Man’s Ending

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame (2019) is seen by some as the last great moment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But now, a part of that story has been retconned in favor of the studio’s worst-rated projects.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe used to be the bastion of superhero comic book movies. Back in 2008, Kevin Feige and director Jon Favreau introduced the world to Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man in what would be the first movie in the now 33-strong MCU.

Now in Phase Five, the MCU’s fires have reduced to embers as superhero fatigue, oversaturation, and controversies set in on the franchise. Of course, the pandemic drastically altered the trajectory of the MCU, as it did with many other films and studios, situating WandaVision — Disney and Marvel’s first Disney+ television show — as the opener to Phase Four.

Phase Four proved an immense struggle for Marvel Studios. Cate Shortland’s Black Widow (2021) eventually opened after multiple delays to mixed reviews and became the catalyst for a larger discussion on traditional theatrical release vs. streaming. Since 2021, MCU movies have been plagued by poor or less-than-expected box office performance. The anomalies being the third film in Jon Watts’ Spider-Man trilogy, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), and its “sequel” Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

Other films like Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) proved relatively successful at the global box office, but none reached the heights of No Way Home. Phase Five opener, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), left a gaping hole in Disney and Marvel’s superhero giant, bringing in dismal ticket sales and an even worse overall reception from critics and fans alike.

Next up will be Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels (2023), which sees the return of Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Teyonah Parris (WandaVision), and Iman Velani (Ms. Marvel) as Carol Danvers/ Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau/Photon, and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, respectively.

And just last week, Marvel Studios wrapped up its Captain Marvel franchise spinoff, Secret Invasion, on Disney+. The six-part Marvel series followed former S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) as he returns to Earth to join Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) to take on the rebel Skrull threat. Throughout the series, it is revealed that a number of high-profile individuals are actually Skrulls that have infiltrated the world’s political landscape. One of which was a long-standing MCU hero and Avenger, War Machine.

James “Rhodey” Rhodes first appeared in Iron Man, where he was played by Terence Howard. After Howard left the franchise, Don Cheadle took on the role for all subsequent appearances from Iron Man 2 (2010), right up until Secret Invasion. However, in the series, it is revealed that Rhodey is, in fact, a Skrull called Raava. And even more importantly, director Ali Selim recently shared that Rhodey has likely been a Skrull since as far back as the end of Captain America: Civil War (2016).

Which, as The Direct notes, changes everything we know about the character when it comes to Avengers: Endgame. Most importantly, though, the change from Rhodey to Raava in the Phase Three epic is most frustrating and heartbreaking when it comes to Downey Jr.’s Iron Man.

As many will recall, Tony Stark sacrifices himself during the battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin) in order to save the world and rid the universe of Thanos and his armies for good. It is a selfless act, made all the more gut-wrenching by the number of friends and family that bid the Avenger farewell. Of these characters is Tony’s best friend, Rhodey, who is seen reaching for his companion in an emotional gesture. Then, later, audiences see Rhodey at Tony’s funeral along with the rest of the characters, supporting and being supported by Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau).

The retcon that this was not Rhodey at all, but Raava the Skrull, ultimately changes the emotional weight of Avengers: Endgame and, arguably, cheapens the moments displaying Rhodey’s sadness and heartbreak over losing his friend. More answers about James Rhodes will most likely come in the form of Armor Wars (TBD).

For the most part, Secret Invasion, which is inspired by Marvel Comics, has been heavily criticized during its run, ending with one of the lowest ratings of all the MCU TV shows. The Kyle Bradstreet-created series also stars Emilia Clarke (G’iah), Olivia Colman (Sonya Falsworth), Kingsley Ben-Adir (Gravik), Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross), Dermot Mulroney (President Ritson), and Charlayne Woodard (Varra/Priscilla Davis).

