See Nick Fury Sum up Every Weird Thing in the MCU in One Minute

If we can believe the worst thing that Marvel Studios has done, Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson) has finally hung up his hat as the all-knowing spymaster of Planet Earth and taken his talents elsewhere. However, Disney isn’t quite done with Fury yet.

The Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim recently unveiled a brand new, unique attraction: the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first full-blown musical, titled Rogers: The Musical. It seems that if you are lucky enough to attend a showing at the Hyperion Theater, you’ll get to see a number in which Nick Fury explains basically every weird thing on Earth.

If you’re not lucky enough for that, you can at least watch it here and get a good taste of the awesomely cheesy tone of Rogers: The Musical.

Behold:

As you can tell, the actor playing Nick Fury in Marvel’s new musical does not quite have the grave and bitter tone that Samuel L Jackson brought to the character, but he does seem just about as well-informed about the state of the world.

All of the original Avengers team appears (plus Ant-Man), and everyone from Black Panther to Doctor Strange gets name-checked. It’s pretty thorough.

Rogers: The Musical first appeared as a fictional performance in the Disney+ series Hawkeye, where it primarily served as a parody of the ultra-popular Broadway show Hamilton and a way to show Clint Barton’s (Jeremy Renner) complicated feelings about his legacy as a superhero.

Unlike many one-off gags, Rogers: The Musical has managed to become part of the real world and is performed multiple times a day, most days at Disney California Adventure. While the musical focuses (naturally) on the life of Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, it is pretty clear that Nick Fury is also a central part of the performance.

Meanwhile, back in the mainstream of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Secret Invasion, Samuel L Jackson’s swan song as Nick Fury, has been met with punishingly low viewership numbers and the lowest Rotten Tomatoes scores of any Disney+ Marvel TV series to date.

It’s probably fair to say the song is a bit better than that.

