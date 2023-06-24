Marvel Star Reponds to Backlash of Being Removed From the Franchise

We all know that nothing lasts forever, and that is certainly the case for some of our favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe actors, who have left behind their coveted roles. Though Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans stepped away amicably, some actors get shocked by their ultimate deaths. A current MCU death has occurred in Secret Invasion, and now the actor of that character has responded to the immense backlash of this moment.

Related: “It’s Just the Best:” Marvel Star Subtly Shades ‘Game of Thrones’ Following ‘Secret Invasion’ Role

The problem with most on-screen deaths, and that fans have grown accustomed to seeing certain characters, even forming deep bonds with them. However, writers, directors, and producers often must make tough choices regarding big plot points. Those plot points are also necessary to drive the story forward, albeit with some of them housing heartbreaking moments.

For instance, we all likely wept when Spider-Man (Tom Holland) died in the arms of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in Avengers: Infinity War (2018). No one could have guessed that Spider-Man, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) would not have survived the blip. However, their deaths mattered more to the overall story of how the Avengers would best Thanos in the next film.

Not every death has to make sense or even sit well with you, but they are sometimes necessary. Marvel sometimes has to make tough choices, but they often end up working out.

The rest of this piece will contain heavy spoilers for Secret Invasion, so if you have not seen the premiere episode, look away.

Cobie Smulders Responds to Backlash From Big Marvel Death

We will be the first to admit that Cobie Smulders has portrayed the perfect Maria Hill. She has always been the perfect complement to Nick Fury and had taken over a spot left blank when Agent Coulson had also given his life for the greater good.

The first episode of Secret Invasion showcased how serious the threat of the Skrull invasion is, as the leader of the Skrull rebellion set up both Nick Fury and Maria Hill. Unfortunately, Hill is killed in the episode, and Smulders has confirmed that her death is real. Now, she has responded to the massive backlash this moment has received. According to Smulder:

“I mean, listen, it would’ve been great. Of course I would’ve loved to do more, but I trust that Marvel is doing the storyline that they think is best. I feel bad if their reaction is negative and they don’t like it, but I think that there is also something positive to take away from that … They were so connected to the story and these characters that they cared. That is beautiful and wonderful.”

Marvel fans love Smulders, as do we. She was shocked at the massive amount of support that her character has received and the sheer negative responses fans have had to her character’s death. We certainly get it, and we even called it entirely unnecessary. However, at least Smulders has a great attitude about it.

The issue that most fans are likely feeling is that Secret Invasion is the first espionage property in quite a while, and it would have been perfect to see Maria Hill work out the invasion threat with Fury. It would have been perfect if she also became a Skrull herself. There were many possibilities that will not move forward.

Just like Smulders, we have to put more faith into understanding that Marvel has done this for a greater reason. Sure, this tactic of a female character dying to inspire the male character is a trope called “fridging,” but sometimes it needs to happen.

Related: ‘Secret Invasion’ Features One of Marvel’s Most Unnecessary Deaths

We hope that Maria Hill returns in some flashback type of way in Secret Invasion, but we have to deal with possibly never seeing her again.

Do you think Marvel messed up by killing off Maria Hill? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!