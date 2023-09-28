James Gunn Officially Kills Off DCEU

James Gunn has called it: the DCEU is over. Time of death: when he said so.

The new creative head of DC Studios is hard at work on Superman: Legacy, his upcoming reboot of the Man of Steel, starring David Corenswet in place of fan-favorite Henry Cavill. However, James Gunn often takes time to field questions about the DCEU and his new DC Universe on social media and recently revealed that it, for all intents and purposes, no longer matters.

In a social media post, James Gunn (which displayed the filmmaker holding a statuette of John Cena as Peacemaker) stated regarding the DCEU that “Nothing is canon until Creature Commandos next year — a sort of apéritif to the DCU — & then a deeper dive into the universe with Superman: Legacy after that. It’s a very human drive to want to understand everything all the time, but I think its okay to be confused on what’s happening in the DCU since no one has seen anything from the DCU yet.”

James Gunn clarifies on 🧵 that Creature Commandos & Superman: Legacy will officially kick off DCU canon. Also confirms that Xolo Maridueña, Viola Davis & John Cena will reprise their DCEU roles in the new canon. pic.twitter.com/EwbQNeCBVR — POC Culture (@POCculture) September 27, 2023

The Guardians of the Galaxy director continued, saying, “And, yes, some actors will be playing characters they’ve played in other stories & some plot points might be consistent with plot points from the dozens of films, shows & animated projects that have come from DC in the past. But nothing is canon until CC and Legacy.”

It is fair to say that James Gunn is correct, and he is making it a little confusing about what constitutes the DCEU versus his new DC Universe. He later returned to social media to clarify that there are three actors who are confirmed to be coming back: “Xolo Maridueña will continue playing Blue Beetle in the DCU, as Viola Davis will Amanda Waller, and John Cena will Peacemaker.”

At least there is some definition of what constitutes James Gunn’s DC Universe and what was the DCEU, although it looks like the director is making exceptions for aspects that he particularly likes.

It has been heavily rumored that the DC Universe would once again feature Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and the actress appeared to recently confirm this in interviews, saying that James Gunn and Peter Safran had assured her that the role was hers. Does Gunn’s social media posts mean that was incorrect?

At the very least, it seems to confirm that Dwayne Johnson is not returning as Black Adam, Ezra Miller is no longer the Flash, and James Wan was right to say that Jason Momoa’s Aquaman movies were basically standalone stories outside of the DCEU proper.

James Gunn has also said that he will be bringing in a number of new actors to play oddball DC characters like Guy Gardner and Metamorpho, so we’ll see how that does in replacing Ben Affleck as Batman.

Are you looking forward to James Gunn's new DC Universe? What else should he have kept from the DCEU?