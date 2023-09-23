Gal Gadot Reportedly Confirmed as Wonder Woman for the DCU

Though she was initially removed from the DCEU, Gal Gadot is reportedly confirmed to return as Wonder Woman.

There had been rumors that Gadot would be welcomed back, as she publicly stated that she had met with Gunn about her future as the Amazonian. However, nothing was made concrete, even by Gunn himself. The famed creator announced the DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate to be released, and he announced the cast of Creature Commandos and Superman: Legacy, but not much else is known about his new world.

We imagine he was trying to remain silent about the future to let the past blow over. Though Gunn is running the DCU, he has had to brave the damage caused by Shazam 2, The Flash, and Blue Beetle. Though the latter was not the worst of the three, they all failed to make an impact at the box office. The issue is that these movies were created long before Gunn took over, but that didn’t alleviate him having a target on his back.

DC fans want answers, and James Gunn is the only one who can deliver them right now. Though most of the DC fan-favorite heroes have been recast or will be recast, Gunn could easily return to the DCEU to bring back some of the best from that era. We have been hoping that Gunn would allow Ben Affleck to return as Batman, but that doesn’t seem all that likely.

However, through a new report, Gunn is reportedly bringing back Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman.

Gal Gadot Reportedly Confirmed as Wonder Woman

Sources confirmed that despite reports saying otherwise, Gal Gadot will be back as Wonder Woman for James Gunn’s DCU

Per industry insider My Time to Shine Hello, Gal Gadot has reportedly been confirmed to return as Wonder Woman in the DCU. Though this has not yet been substantiated, it would make sense for at least one of the DCEU actors to return. Gadot is one of the best among them, and she has already publicly stated that this is true.

Gunn was the first to shut down her public statement, as he would, but we imagine this is an accurate report. The previous rumors also indicated that Gunn would be developing the new Wonder Woman movie himself instead of DCEU director Patty Jenkins. Though we enjoyed her work, we understand Gunn wanting to take charge of everything produced under his new universe.

James Gunn is writing Creature Commandos and directing Superman: Legacy, which is fine with fans. Gunn was responsible for the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, which was fantastic. He also revealed his own brand of the Suicide Squad, which was leaps and bounds better than the David Ayer-directed film.

Gunn’s writing, directing, and producing everything in the DCU will land squarely on him. Should his properties not be a hit, he will take the blame. It makes sense, considering he has had to take responsibility for movies in the DCEU that he had no part in producing. We imagine he knew what he was getting into when he accepted the job to run DC, even if that meant dealing with fans’ online abuse.

Part of his Chapter 1 is the Paradise Lost movie, which is to serve as a prequel to the first two Wonder Woman movies. The film will highlight the land of Themyscira, where the Amazonians live. Despite the film revolving around the Amazon women and their homeland, it will not feature Gal Gadot. We could see her arrive as a child via a post-credit scene, but it might be hundreds of years before she becomes Diana Prince.

Gal Gadot’s return is huge news and a bit of fan service that should make DC fans buy more into James Gunn’s plan. Again, the hope is that he also brings back Ben Affleck to be Batman in The Brave and the Bold, but we will have to see if that is true. Sadly, the last remaining DCEU film is Aquaman 2, which has already been getting a lot of criticism. We doubt that Jason Momoa will be brought back as the titular hero, but we hope the rumors of him being recast as Lobo become true.

What do you think of Gal Gadot being reportedly confirmed as Wonder Woman? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!