‘Superman: Legacy’ Replaces Henry Cavill With Surprising Fan Favorite

Superman: Legacy may not be bringing back Henry Cavill as the Man of Steel, but a new sign indicates that another beloved figure will return: Krypto the Superdog.

It has been a matter of record for months now that when Warner Bros Discovery decided to salvage what it could from the wreckage of the Snyderverse-era DCEU and handed it to James Gunn, Henry Cavill as Superman was not one of the elements he chose to retain.

Instead, Henry Cavill was replaced in the DC Universe by actor David Corenswet for the upcoming Superman: Legacy, at least in part because James Gunn wanted someone “younger” for the role, a refrain that seems surprisingly common in Hollywood. Rachel Brosnahan will be playing Lois Lane beside him, while the role of Lex Luthor still seems to be up for grabs.

James Gunn has also been insistent that his movie will not be a “young Superman movie” featuring Clark Kent and his heroic origin story, just that it involves a younger version of the character. But a more interesting thing that the Guardians of the Galaxy director has been hinting at is the involvement of one of DC Comics’ most beloved and goofy characters, Superman’s superpowered dog, Krypto.

No Henry Cavill, But Nora for “Superman: Legacy”

James Gunn recently posted a picture of “art department dog Nora” dressed as Krypto to social media, further solidifying past hints that he intends to include Golden Age elements of Superman into his new movie, particularly the Last Kryptonian’s best friend.

While Nora may be no Henry Cavill for the die-hard fans out there, it is pretty fun to think that we might finally get a live-action Krypto in Superman: Legacy.

Sharp-eyed DC fans were also able to spot a figurine of the Fleischer-era Superman (the first to use the distinct triangular-shaped shield emblem) in the background and note the specific design of the S-shield on Nora, but who are we kidding? We’re here for the dog.

Krypto the Superdog

Krypto was introduced in 1955 and created by writer Otto Binder and artist Curt Swan as a one-off character that proved so popular that he became a regular supporting feature of DC Comics. At one point, he was even part of the Legion of Super-Pets alongside Streaky the Supercat, Ace the Bat-Hound, and Detective Chimp, which is quite the line-up.

More recently, the fan-favorite character starred in the animated film DC League of Super-Pets (2022), voiced by Dwayne Johnson. The film was critically praised and regarded as a fun, light entry in the canon of DC movies, but it seems quite probable that it will not be the last movie to feature Krypto for a while.

Sorry, Henry Cavill, but if Superman: Legacy features a super-powered alien dog, nobody’s going to be talking about anything else.

What other goofy Superman characters do you want to see in Superman: Legacy? Let us know in the comments below!