Nicolas Cage Breaks Silence, Unhappy With Superman Cameo

In 2023, Nicolas Cage finally got to realize a lifelong goal: playing his comic book idol Superman on the big screen. His appearance in the Andy Muschietti-directed The Flash was a highlight of the otherwise tepidly received movie, but the Academy Award-winning actor still has at least one complaint.

Nicolas Cage’s career has largely been defined by the unique choices he brings to his work (and maybe some other…personality quirks), but he rarely seems to be critical of any of his past work, including the dire string of direct-to-DVD action movies he notoriously made in the 2010s.

However, Nicolas Cage does have at least one prominent note for the Ezra Miller-led The Flash: should have had more Cage in it.

In a recent interview with USA Today, the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) actor revealed his feelings on finally making it to the big screen as the Man of Steel to fight a giant mechanical spider: “Well, I was glad I didn’t blink.”

It sounds like Nicolas Cage would have been grateful for some more screen time in The Flash, but he does go on to say that “For [him], it was the feeling of being actualized. Even that look for that particular character, finally seeing it on screen, was satisfying.”

However, he does follow even that up with, “But as I said, it’s quick.”

Nicolas Cage appears as a version of Superman near the end of The Flash, when Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) and a different version of Barry have disrupted the Multiverse so much that different versions of the Kryptonian begin to peek through.

Along with CGI-generated versions of Christopher Reeve and Henry Cavill and old footage of George Reeve, we see Nicolas Cage fighting the aforementioned giant spider, which itself is a reference to the legendary could-have-been movie Superman Lives.

That movie was to have been directed by Tim Burton, written by Kevin Smith, and, per the demands of notorious producer Jon Peters, would have featured Nicolas Cage fighting a huge spider.

While the glimpse of Nicolas Cage as Superman was all too brief, we at least did get a more significant appearance by Michael Keaton as Batman and even an ending cameo by George Clooney as a silver-haired Bruce Wayne. However, it does not seem as though Clooney has any issues with how little he is in The Flash.

