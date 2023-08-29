James Gunn Could Give ‘Suicide Squad’ the Zack Snyder Treatment

According to one DC Studios director, the new head of creative, James Gunn, has reportedly shown interest in releasing a never-before-seen cut of the infamous film Suicide Squad (2016).

James Gunn’s Hollywood journey has been absolutely fascinating. After starting with the low-budget studio Troma Entertainment, Gunn soon began writing for bigger blockbuster films like Scooby-Doo (2002) and Dawn of the Dead (2004). He made his directorial debut with Slither (2006) and soon followed it with the superhero black comedy Super (2010).

However, Gunn leapt into the public consciousness with Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), a surprise success for Marvel Studios, critically and financially. The film was followed by two sequels that were more successful than the last, as well as a hilarious holiday special. During all this, he also directed The Suicide Squad (2021), a popular sequel to the much-maligned Suicide Squad.

Now the creative head of DC Studios, James Gunn seems to be on top of the superhero world. Gunn is set to kick off his version of the DC Universe with Superman: Legacy (2024), a take on the beloved Man of Steel that introduces multiple DC Heroes that have never been seen in live-action.

Needless to say, Gunn is already making some bold choices for the DCU. And in what could be his most surprising move yet, the director of the first Suicide Squad says that Gunn is interested in releasing a new cut of the troubled film.

James Gunn Reportedly Interested in Releasing New Cut of ‘Suicide Squad’

While James Gunn’s version of DC’s team of anti-heroes received critical acclaim and performed poorly at the box office, Suicide Squad was pretty much the opposite. While it was incredibly successful at the box office with big names like Will Smith, Margot Robbie, and Jared Leto, it was not nearly as successful critically. To this day, director David Ayer laments how the movie turned out. However, it doesn’t have to stay that way.

Ayer revealed the potential interest of a new cut of the film when replying to a fan saying that no one wants to see anything new from Suicide Squad. “What’s your advice on how to navigate this situation with grace?” he asked. “There’s a genuine curiosity and interest from a lot of people. And I’m aware there is another group of people that have fun mocking the film. Your comment is a perfect example of how many are magnetically drawn to the 2016 film in a negative way.”

What’s your advice on how to navigate this situation with grace? There’s a genuine curiosity and interest from a lot of people. And I’m aware of there is another group of people that have fun mocking the film. Your comment is a perfect example of how many are magnetically drawn… https://t.co/QZTZGUInAS — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) August 7, 2023

Ayer continued, “All I know is my unseen film plays much better than the studio release. The interest in my cut being shown seems real and organic. And (James) Gunn told me it would have its time to be shared. He absolutely deserves to launch his DC universe without more drama about old projects. In a way, I’m chained to this thing. I’m riding a tiger here and navigating this situation the best I can. Life is a very strange journey.”

It would definitely be an interesting choice from the DC head honcho if he were to approve releasing the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad. If he were, it could open the door to numerous other DC films or cuts that haven’t seen the light of day, like the canceled Batgirl. However, his tenure is just beginning, so he needs to establish his presence at DC Studios before making this big decision.

