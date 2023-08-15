‘Game of Thrones’ Star, Peter Dinklage, Revealed as Next Avenger

Originality in storytelling has not been the priority of the Film Industry for years now. They have conditioned audiences to crave primarily adapted material sourced from books, comics, video games and other movie franchises. Luckily, audiences have shown recently that studios’ reliance on reboots, sequels and superheroes of preexisting material has become predictably stale.

The rare exception where cinematic retellings work is when they can provide an exceptionally creative angle with complex characters and immersive world-building. Legendary Pictures has now used this Hollywood strategy to reintroduce a cult classic where Peter Dinklage is set to star as the next Avenger.

The Toxic Avenger (1984) was a low-budget, black comedy that centered on a socially-awkward everyman whose exposure to a vat of toxic waste transformed him into a powerful monstrosity. He would use his newfound abilities to protect his loved ones and community from corporate greed. The movie was a refreshingly ridiculous parody of the comic superhero genre. It had elements similar to Deadpool, but if Wade Wilson looked like Sloth from The Goonies who wore a shredded black tutu. Despite its silly presentation, the movie also addressed heavy themes of environmental pollution and bullying.

Peter Dinklage, best known for his iconic role as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, will play the titled anti-hero. The remake will follow the same concept as its predecessor, but will be an updated character-driven version. The latest image is a tease of Dinklage’s look as the Toxic Avenger as the trailer will be potentially released later next month. His foreboding presence depicts a dark tone while still showcasing the character’s iconic glowing mop.

This movie has been stuck in development limbo for years as multiple stars like, Arnold Schwarzeneggar, were attached at one point. It has been written and directed by Macon Blair (I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore) with the original creators, Michael Herz and Lloyd Kaufman acting as as producers. Aside from Dinklage, The Toxic Avenger will also star Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood, Jacob Trembley (Room, Good Boys) and Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso).

The oversaturation of superhero content has shown that if projects like, The Boys, Invincible and The Umbrella Academy can have high levels of success, its because audiences like the subversion of this overused superhero formula. If this remake can capture the same level of absurdity, mixed with comedy, gore and thought-provoking themes, it will be the antidote to Hollywood’s poisoning of a beloved genre.

The Toxic Avenger will premiere at Fantastic Fest on September 21, 2023. No trailer is set to debut at the moment.