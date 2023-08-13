Marvel Gives A Son to the New ‘Deadpool’

The fourth wall-breaking “Merc with a Mouth” has become a legendary character for Marvel over the years. His cult-like fame reached its pinnacle with the release of Ryan Reynolds’ monumentally successful Deadpool films. While leaks for the third installment have teased Marvel character additions like Wolverine, Storm, Scarlet Witch and Doctor Doom for fans, the latest Deadpool project will showcase his newest sidekick who will definitely be a head-turner as the X-Men try to stop their carnage.

Wade Wilson was initially a parody of the DC Comics villain, Deathstroke, who made his first appearance in The New Mutants #98 (1990). This creation by Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza would go from being a standard mercenary to one of the most celebrated antiheroes in pop culture. Since 90s have had a resurgence in recent years, Marvel has decided to make Deadpool the figurehead to the decade of his origins in this new series.

The esteemed Marvel illustrator, Nick Bradshaw (Strange Academy: Miles Morales, Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis) was tasked with creating a new sidekick for the Golden Girls-loving, double sword-wielding assassin. The artist has been designing variant covers for the New Champions comic series. Bradshaw has not disappointed to shock fans as he featured a 90’s styled Deadpool-like character with knee-high X-Men socks and backwards baseball cap, riding a skateboard while wielding a knife.

This new cover for Deadpool: Badder Blood #5 surprised fans when they realized that it was not Deadpool on the skateboard. He was shown in the background yelling “MY BOY!” as his new sidekick cruised on the page front and center. Deadpool having a new “Robin to his Batman” is not unprecedented for the mocking mutant. He has had a number of a youthful or absurd partners in his time. One of his sidekicks was the severed zombie head of himself that he named ‘Headpool.’ There were also notable companions like Pool Boy and Bob, Agent of HYDRA.

Marvel fans will definitely be in for a unique experience when the Crimson Comedian spouts awful dad jokes while training his 90s-inspired offspring. It will be expected that Deadpool and “Kid Deadpool” will engage in some hysterical, but most likely violent shenanigans throughout the series.

Deadpool: Badder Blood is now available on the Marvel Comics website or any officially licensed comic shop retailer.