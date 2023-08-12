‘Deadpool 3’ May Add Another Marvel Legacy Character

Even though Deadpool 3 is on hiatus due to the Actors strike, the rumor mill of surprise cameos for the movie remains in motion. The third installment has been one of, if not thee most-anticipated movies for the current Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) because of this expectation. This buzz has been sorely needed since MCU’s Phases Four and Five have been rollercoasters of inconsistent storytelling, coupled with incomplete, bloated CGI-ed action.

Huge projects such as Black Widow (2021), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), and Thor: Love & Thunder (2022) were some of the most notable messes of the fourth phase. Phase Five was expected to course-correct the piling viewer fatigue, but aside from Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 (2023), every current Phase Five entry has still left many fans unsatisfied.

The latest phase’s redemption returned, however, when leaked photos from Deadpool 3 emerged to the public. The images of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman dressed in comic-accurate versions of Wolverine and the Merc with the Mouth galvanized the fanbase. The anticipation for the movie amplified even further when it was confirmed that Jennifer Garner would be reprising her role as Elektra. Then afterwards, Halle Berry and Famke Janssen were revealed to be coming back as Storm and Jean Grey.

This roster of 20th Century Fox Marvel stars continues to grow as Julian McMahon is being rumored to return as the original Victor Von Doom from 2005’s Fantastic Four. The juicy allegation has come from an anonymous source from Disinsider. Whether or not, McMahon’s Doctor Doom will make the cutting room floor is uncertain. Yet, some version of the character will enter the MCU at some point in a big way.

The character is not only the main nemesis to the Fantastic Four, but he is a major “big baddie” in the Marvel Universe. The armored sorcerer was one of the primary villains in the comic series, “Secret Wars.” Marvel Studios confirmed last year that they would be adapting this acclaimed saga in Avengers: Secret Wars. So his emergence is inevitable.

POTENTIAL PLOT SPOILER ALERT!

The mounting addition of these Marvel Legacy characters have led avid fans to deduce that the third movie will be inspired by the iconic Deadpool comic series, “Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe.” This version of Wade Wilson goes mad and wants to kill the creators of the Marvel Universe to finally break free from his constrained comic-paneled world.

This fan theory was reinforced even further when leaked set photos showed a massive, ruined 20th Century Fox logo monument in the ground. The fanbase has speculated that Deadpool plans to destroy the formerly Fox-owned Marvel heroes, such as X-Men, Elektra, The Fantastic Four, and Ghost Rider. If this plot scenario proves true, it will be a very hilarious and apt Deadpool story that could redeem the quality-declining MCU.

What do you think of this new rumor? Who else should pop up for the movie?