‘Star Wars’ Icon Will Refuse to Meet with Marvel Until Strikes End

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has undergone an irregular mutation since the end of Phase Three’s monumental success, Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Phases Four and Five have had the formidable task of living up to the hype of its record-breaking predecessor, while starting on a nearly clean slate that concluded most of major story arcs from the Infinity Saga. Unfortunately, these last two phases have been a rollercoaster of quality storytelling versus action-driven mediocrity as this new era attempts to finally find its footing.

Marvel fans originally had hopes of limitless longevity when Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019. The $71.3 billion purchase gave the company control over the studio’s film and TV assets like The Simpsons, Avatar, but more importantly, a treasure trove of Marvel properties. Marvel Studios was able to claim back characters such as, the X-Men, Ghost Rider, Daredevil, Elektra, Deadpool and the Fantastic Four. The fanbase continues to wait patiently for the rollout of these celebrated characters, especially the superhero team that started it all for Marvel Comics.

The Fantastic Four has gone through several adaptations with varying visions. Tim Story’s Fantastic Four films leaned on the campy, family-friendly aspects of the comic book genre, whereas Josh Trank’s failed 2015 reboot attempted to be more grounded and grittier than the original. Yet, a new retelling is on the rise as Marvel Studios is in full swing to cast their version of the quintessential quartet.

Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, announced that the Fantastic Four would debut in MCU’s Phase Six at Comic-Con 2022. They initially hired Spider-Man trilogy director, Jon Watts, to helm the franchise, but he passed on it due to personal reasons. Then, WandaVision director, Matt Shakman, was eventually chosen to take on Marvel’s first superhero team. Currently, sources have confirmed that Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) are set to star as the super siblings, Sue and Johnny Storm. The Thing has yet to be cast, but fans have been following the search for Mr. Fantastic closely.

The role of the Fantastic Four leader, Reed Richards, has run the gambit of Hollywood A-listers. Sam Raimi originally hired Daniel Craig to play the character in Multiverse of Madness, but due to scheduling conflicts, he selected fan-favorite, John Krasinski. Even though this live-action portrayal excited fans, Marvel clarified it was a one-off casting. Since then, the rumor mill has been hard at work with anonymous sources stating Penn Badgley (You), Matt Smith (Dr. Who) and Adam Driver (Star Wars trilogy) being the top frontrunners.

While Adam Driver has stated that he has no interest in playing the ever-stretching genius due to a failure to relate to the material, Marvel is allegedly pursuing the actor once more. Sources have detailed that he will refuse to read a new draft of Josh Friedman’s Fantastic Four script until after the Actors and Writers strikes have reached a conclusion.

Adam Driver will be meeting with Marvel Studios once the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes are over. They’ll let him read Josh Friedman’s new script for the film and offer him the role of Reed Richards again. (via: @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/Kcx1OG3Sql — Fantastic Four Updates (@F4Update) August 9, 2023

This is not the first time Marvel has continuously courted a leading actor. Chris Evans stated that he turned down Kevin Feige several times until he sent Robert Downey Jr. to convince him to play the Star Spangled Man with a Plan. Perhaps Marvel’s persistence will work out for them again, but ultimately, the studio will have to stave off the growing “superhero fatigue” by having a more focused direction for their upcoming collection of touted projects.

