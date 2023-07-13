‘House of the Dragon’ Continues Production, Despite Actors Strike

The recent Actors strike, coupled with the ongoing Writers strike has been crippling to many film productions recently. The strikes have not only affected American-based shoots, but have delayed projects globally. Paramount’s Gladiator 2, Warner Bros.’ Mortal Kombat 2, Netflix’s Emily in Paris, and HBO’s White Lotus are some of the significant names impacted by the unionized standstill. However, HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, is one of the few productions that will not have their actors stop production in solidarity to the dual protests.

House of the Dragon consists of a mostly British cast that works under contracts for the UK Trade Union, known as Equity, rather than SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of TV and Radio Artists). Based off this kind of contract, actors must continue to report to work. The London-based organization represents 47,000 actors, singers, dancers, designers, directors, voice actors and even stage managers. Equity’s leverage and power has grown exponentially as the rise of British talent took over Hollywood in the last decade.

Many Equity members have criticized the industrial relations legislation in the UK as “Draconian and restrictive.” The key elements involved in the SAG strikes have also been longstanding issues with multiple Equity members, such as residual payments, the high expense of self-taping and A.I. regulations. It is unknown if any of the House of the Dragon cast would want to work under the current conditions, but the UK harsh anti-trade union rules have clearly dictated what they expect from them. All actors under Equity contracts are prohibited from striking in solidarity with counterparts in other countries.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon has been filming since April. The critically-acclaimed series is based on George R.R. Martin’s Game of Thrones novel, “Fire and Blood.” The show has been filming at Warner Brothers’ Leavesden Studios and plans to continue until December. It is slated for a 2024 release.

