New House of the Dragon Set Leaked by Locals

HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, is one of the few productions that has been left unscathed by the Writers Guild of America strikes. The filming of the second season is in full swing and may finish sooner than season one.

It was recently announced that the crew of House of the Dragon relocated to Wales following their filming in Spain back in May 2022. Speculation of their new location was confirmed when a casting call last month titled, “Red Gun S2” was issued and stated they were searching for actors to participate in several days of shooting in June. It also indicated that the filming would take place in North Wales.

A significant security presence originally thwarted any attempts at a closer inspection. Yet, this precaution attracted passerbys who noticed something being constructed in Trefor Quarry. There has been no confirmation that any of the main stars were on site at this set.

Costume fittings for the casting call were revealed to be taking place off the Anglesey’s coast. It was also confirmed the costumes would consist of armor and require talent to pose in a militaristic fashion and play wounded combatants.

Emma D’Arcy who plays the key protagonist, Rhaenyra Targaryen, has plans to be on set for the beachside scenes. She will also be alongside Steve Toussaint and John MacMillan who play Corlys and Laenor Velaryon. They will be involved in several major war sequences that will be shot in Wales, so more photos could arise in the future.

House of the Dragon season one takes place 172 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Westeros is controlled by House Targaryen who rule without contestation due to their bond and breeding of massive, winged fire-breathing dragons. The Targaryen familial bond devolves into a civil war when warring half-siblings compete for supremacy when the king dies of illness. Their conflict of fire and blood will continue in season two in summer 2024.