Theme Park Evacuated After “Horrific” Accident, Ride Reportedly Slipped Off Tracks

According to a new incident report, a U.K. theme park has shut down following an accident.

Guests have been asked to leave Oakwood Theme Park after a Guest was reportedly injured. A Wales Air Ambulance could be seen landing at the Pembrokeshire site Sunday afternoon.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said they were called to the theme park around 1 p.m. One woman who claimed to know what had happened contacted BBC Wales, calling the incident “serious.” She also claimed that the accident happened on the park’s Treetops ride, which her family had been on previously.

It has been rumored that the incident took place on the Treetops ride, but this claim has not yet been confirmed. Oakwood has revealed that the entire theme park has shut down.