After Delay Concerns, James Gunn Shares Hopeful Update on Next DC Project

As James Gunn kicks off his new position as cochair and co-CEO of DC Studios, he recently offered a positive update on an eagerly-awaited project that will open doors for the rebooted franchise as it enters its “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters” phase.

There’s no denying that there’s a lot going on behind the scenes at DC Studios at the moment. From the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike that’s bringing Hollywood productions to a total standstill, to the shift in leadership in the studio’s film, television, and animation departments, there’s no shortage of uncertainty surrounding its slate of upcoming projects.

For one, James Wan’s sequel to DC’s smash hit Aquaman (2019), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), is reportedly being delayed to space out the studio’s release slate in response to the strikes. The movie also underwent several reshoots after early test screenings culminated in disastrous reviews, with viewers deeming it borderline unwatchable.

Controversial DC actor Ezra Miller’s return in The Flash (2023) was additionally met with little fanfare, fizzling out at the box office after mere days in theaters. Its failure also comes on the heels of recent bombs like Zachary Levy’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023), which became the biggest financial flop in DC history and perhaps, the superhero genre as a whole.

Still, fans are holding out hope for the next era of DC, which James Gunn is calling “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.” As the superhero studio begins to revamp itself with this new phase, Gunn is directing his attentions towards TV, with one animated project reportedly still being on track to release next year despite the historic labor strikes.

Speaking with a fan on Threads, James Gunn gave an update on Creature Commandos, which will act as the DCU’s first official TV series. Gunn, who wrote the show, responded to a user who asked how many episodes they could expect to see, writing, “Creature Commandos Season 1 is 7 episodes.”

Based on the wording of this response, Gunn seems hopeful that reception to Creature Commandos’ debut season will be positive enough to constitute a Season 2 and potentially, more. In a separate post, Gunn also confirmed that voice recording is completed on the upcoming series, which comes as good news considering SAG-AFTRA members are currently withholding labor until a new contract can be worked out between them and the major Hollywood studios.

Gunn previously hyped up the R-rated project, claiming that “the scripts are so good.” Based on what we know so far, Creature Commandos will take place in the modern day, and will follow its titular group of monstrous-looking antiheroes as they take on special missions. Online whispers have suggested that the series will connect to the DCU’s eventual Justice League event, meaning it could have some major ramifications for the franchise moving forward.

As for its cast, Frank Grillo is currently attached as Rick Flag Sr., with other big names like David Harbour, who voices Eric Frankenstein, Indira Varma, who plays the Bride, and Maria Bakalova, who portrays Princess Ilana Rostovic being confirmed in recent months. James Gunn’s brother and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) star Sean Gunn will also voice both GI Robot and Weasel, along with Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, and Steve Agee as John Economos, among others.

With nearly every other Marvel and Star Wars project facing delays due to the strike, it’s refreshing to hear that Creature Commandos may be exempt. However, there’s still a large possibility that Warner Bros. Discovery will make the move to space out DC projects throughout the remainder of 2023 and into 2024, meaning fans shouldn’t get too comfortable with its estimated release date just yet—despite James Gunn’s reassurances.

Are you excited for Creature Commandos? Do you think it’ll fall victim to strike-related delays? Share your thoughts in the comments below.