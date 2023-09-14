James Gunn Calls Out Marvel, “Do a Better Job”

According to reports, DC Studios powerhouse James Gunn called out the rival studio he considers to be a “major” MCU error. Credit: Inside the Magic

James Gunn Clarifies MCU Film and DC Film Aren’t In Competition

Despite speaking out on a previous topic of contention within the cinematic Marvel Comics universe, James Gunn is clear that the two companies don’t hate each other. Gunn states that the priority is fans and getting people to the movies.

This applies whether it is fans of Marvel Studio’s Iron Man, Captain America, or something out of a DC library like the new Justice League Trilogy. In fact, Gunn went so far as to speak on the issue of collaboration. Gunn says, “(…) Today I think anything is possible.”

Yet despite the sentiment of collaboration, the DC exec didn’t fail to target the MCU error. According to the filmmaker, this is a significant problem within the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. All of the hype is for the fact that Superman: Legacy premieres on July 11, 2025. Credit: DC Studios / Marvel Studios

DC’s James Gunn Puts Marvel Cinematic Universe Under Fire

Since that’s almost two years away, there’s plenty of time for rumors about the future and finding Marvel Studios errors to offer cold comfort.

For James Gunn, it all comes down to time. According to the entertainment powerhouse, one of the latest topics in the DCU is trying to outdo Marvel Studios. The reason for the pickiness? Using order, time, and all available resources to improve the cinematic experience for fans. Photo Credit: San Diego Comic-Con International

James Gunn’s Goal to Make Positive Change for Film Fans

James Gunn is a major name in the world of entertainment, so when he calls out the lack of timeliness and order in the MCU, it’s a big deal. However, the exec notes that the purpose is for everyone to improve. For that to happen, there are two focal points that Gunn noted.

Inaccurate keeping of time within Marvel Studios productions. Incorporating a broader range of tones (both for Marvel Studios and DC Studios).

The purpose is to provide high-quality content for fans. This question arose when Gunn was asked whether there was an in-house timekeeper at the DCU since Marvel Studios reportedly has one. Credit: DCA

What ensued was criticism of the supposed time device or employee. Gunn decried the issues with aging characters within Guardians of the Galaxy as his key example of this failure. However, James Gunn noted that both studios could do with updates to the “range of tones” that they cover.

Whether through learning from errors or responding to the needs of fans, the focus on quality content remains paramount. Both DC Studios and the MCU rely on fans all the time, whether it’s disordered or not.

What do you think about James Gunn’s comments? Share your take down below!