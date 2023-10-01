‘Stranger Things’ Star Becomes Supergirl for DCU Reboot

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a Stranger Things star as Supergirl!

The Flash (2023) was supposed to mark the end of the current DC Universe timeline, and though to some extent it did, Blue Beetle (2023) and the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) still seemingly form part of that same continuity.

Nevertheless, a new DCU is underway, even if it’s yet to be seen how it will tackle all the previous films in the wider franchise — perhaps it won’t. Several films have already been confirmed as part of the first slate of films titled “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters”.

Among those films are Superman: Legacy (2025), a Batman reboot titled The Brave and the Bold (TBA), and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (TBA). At this point, it’s hardly news that Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck won’t return as Superman and Batman, respectively.

David Corenswet has been confirmed to be playing Clark Kent/Kal-El/Superman in the upcoming reboot. However, an actor has yet to take up the mantle of Gotham City’s Dark Knight. As for the Supergirl situation, it’s a bit more complicated.

You might argue that there are already some contenders for Bruce Wayne/Batman as The Flash features Michael Keaton, Ben Affleck, and George Clooney, but this was nothing more than some “Multiverse madness”; a bunch of fun DCU and non-DCU cameos, nothing more.

However, the film did introduce Sasha Calle as Kara Danvers/Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, leading fans and audiences to suspect that the DCU installment was a segue for the actress into the upcoming Supergirl reboot, which will form part of the brand-new continuity.

While the new DCU will seemingly be unrelated to the current one, seeing as The Flash explores the DC Multiverse, it’s reasonable to assume that Sasha Calle will reprise her role as the character (even though she dies in the film). But things are a little up in the air.

Calle, 28, said in an interview with USA Today earlier this year that she had met with DC Studios’ co-CEO Peter Safran to talk about her future in the DCU, and said that she hopes “to continue playing Supergirl”. But since then, there has been no update.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is based on the comic book miniseries of the same name by writer Tom King and illustrator Bilquis Evely. As per DC.com, here’s the official synopsis:

Kara Zor-El has seen some epic adventures over the years, but finds her life without meaning or purpose. Here she is, a young woman who saw her planet destroyed and was sent to Earth to protect a baby cousin who ended up not needing her. What was it all for? Wherever she goes, people only see her through the lens of Superman’s fame. Just when Supergirl thinks she’s had enough, everything changes. An alien girl seeks her out for a vicious mission. Her world has been destroyed, and the bad guys responsible are still out there. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn’t help her, she’ll do it herself, whatever the cost. Now a Kryptonian, a dog, and an angry, heartbroken child head out into space on a journey that will shake them to their very core.

The upcoming DCU film is expected to follow the story from the comics. DC Studios’ co-CEO James Gunn has described the reboot as “a big science fiction epic film”.

No casting for the film has been announced yet, but DC fans are already starting to fan-cast actors into the role. In an Instagram post shared by Buffy2Ville, some high-resolution fanart imagines how Stranger Things (2016) star Millie Bobby Brown might suit up as Supergirl.

“As REQUESTED, results are not the best,” the captions reads above the image of Millie Bobby Brown in her Kryptonian colors. While this is just some fun fan-casting and fanart, it leaves us wondering what other actresses could become the “Woman of Tomorrow”.

Here are six actors who could don the cape as Superman’s Kryptonian cousin, Kara Zor-El.

Millie Bobby Brown as Supergirl?

Firstly, let’s address the “Eleven” in the room. Could Millie Bobby Brown play Supergirl? She’s a talented actress, but we think those talents are best utilized outside the superhero genre. Besides, for all intents and purposes, she’s already a superhero in Stranger Things.

Brown, 19, is set to return to our screens as Eleven in Stranger Things Season 5. She will also appear in the upcoming films, Damsel (2024) and The Electric State (2024).

Sasha Calle Already Is Supergirl

Fan-casting Sasha Calle as the new Supergirl isn’t necessary — she is the new Supergirl. For now, at least. She may return in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, but if it’s not meant to be, her role in The Flash is still one of the film’s very few strong points.

Calle is set to appear in two upcoming films, In the Summers (TBA) and On Swift Horses (TBA).

Melissa Benoist Is Also Supergirl

There’s another actress best known for playing Supergirl — Melissa Benoist, from the TV series Supergirl (2015 — 2021). Many fans expected Benoist to have a cameo in The Flash, which unfortunately didn’t happen, but will she return for the Supergirl reboot?

Benoist is set to lend her vocal talents in the upcoming animated superhero film, Masters of the Universe: Revolution (2024).

Halle Bailey

The live-action remake, The Little Mermaid (2023), may not have performed particularly well at the box office or with critics, but its lead actress, Halle Bailey, is incredibly talented, and we’d love to see her become “part of another world” in the Supergirl reboot.

Bailey is set to return to theaters this year in another musical reboot, The Color Purple (2023).

Jenna Ortega

Thanks to Netflix’s Wednesday (2022), Jenna Ortega has quickly become a household name. Ortega, 20, might be more accustomed to the world of horror, having also appeared in the last two Scream movies, but we’d love to see what she can bring to the superhero genre.

Jenna Ortega will reprise her role as Wednesday Addams in Season 2 of the hit Netflix series. She’s also set to appear in the long-awaited Beetlejuice 2 (2024).

Isabella Sermon

Isabella Sermon, 17, is known for her role as Maisie Lockwood in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and Jurassic World Dominion (2022). But we’d love to see the talented actress star in another major blockbuster movie, and Supergirl could be her next role.

A follow-up to Jurassic World Dominion has yet to be announced by Universal Pictures. But here’s to hoping Isabella Sermon reprises her role as Maisie Lockwood, or even Charlotte Lockwood in a potential prequel.

For some Supergirl action, check out The Flash, which is now available to watch at home.

As per Wikipedia, here’s the synopsis for the film:

Barry Allen/The Flash travels back in time to prevent his mother’s murder, which traps him in an alternate reality without metahumans. He enlists the help of Batman and the Kryptonian castaway Supergirl from alternate realities in order to save this world from the restored General Zod and return to his universe.

The Flash stars Ezra Miller (Barry Allen/The Flash), Sasha Calle (Kara Zor-El/Supergirl), Michael Shannon (General Zod), Ron Livingston (Henry Allen), Michael Keaton (Bruce Wayne/Batman), and Ben Affleck (Bruce Wayne/Batman).

For some Millie Bobby Brown mayhem, check out Stranger Things, which is now streaming on Netflix.

As per Netflix, here’s the official synopsis for Stranger Things Season 4:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Season 4 stars Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Paul Reiser (Dr. Sam Owens), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Matthew Modine (Papa/Martin Brenner), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna/One/Henry Creel).

Who do you think should play the new Supergirl? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!