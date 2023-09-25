‘Stranger Things’ Reveals First Look at Replacement Actors

Last week, Stranger Things revealed its all-new cast for the upcoming West End stage play that will turn London’s Phoenix Theater upside down later this year.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow (2023) is the first stage play adaptation of the Netflix series; however, as it’s a prequel, new actors will play all returning characters.

As per the official website for Stranger Things: The First Shadow, here’s the synopsis:

BEFORE THE WORLD TURNED UPSIDE DOWN… Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach. Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story — and may hold the key to the end.

Per Deadline, the cast includes Shane Attwooll (Chief Hopper), Chase Brown (Lonnie Byers), Christopher Buckley (Bob Newby), Ammar Duffus (Charles Sinclair), Gilles Geary (Ted Wheeler), Florence Guy (Karen Childress), Max Harwood (Allen Munson), Michael Jibson (Victor Creel), Oscar Lloyd (James Hopper, Jr.), Louis McCartney (Henry Creel), Isabella Pappas (Joyce Maldonado), Matthew Pidgeon (Father Newby), Calum Ross (Walter Henderson), Maisie Norma Seaton (Claudia Henderson), Patrick Vaill (Dr. Brenner), Lauren Ward (Virginia Creel), Ella Karuna Williams (Patty Newby), and Kemi Awoderu (Sue Anderson).

To coincide with the announcement, Netflix UK’s official X/Twitter account shared some first-look promotional images of the stage play’s lineup, with the brand-new (and younger) versions of Joyce Maldonado (Isabella Pappas), James Hopper, Jr. (Oscar Lloyd), and Bob Newby (Christopher Buckley) leading the way.

Check out the tweet below:

Step into Hawkins 1959 with the cast of #StrangerThingsOnStage. Before they were a chief, a mother, and a superhero…they were classmates. Oscar Lloyd is James Hopper, Jr., Isabella Pappas is Joyce Maldonado Christopher Buckley is Bob Newby

Additional images feature Louis McCartney as Henry Creel, Michael Jibson as Victor Creel, Lauren Ward as Virginia Creel, Ella Karuna Williams as Patty Newby, and Patrick Vaill as Dr. Brenner.

With Stranger Things Season 5 nowhere in sight due to delays caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, fans will have to get used to this new Stranger Things lineup, which may be hard for some to accept considering they’re used to seeing these characters played by the likes of Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Jamie Campbell Bower (Henry Creel/One/Vecna), Bob Newby (Sean Astin), and Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner).

However, the teaser for the upcoming stage play hints at time travel, so it may feature characters from the main timeline in the flagship series.

Check it out below:

As per Netflix, here’s the official synopsis for Stranger Things Season 4:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Season 4 stars Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Paul Reiser (Dr. Sam Owens), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Matthew Modine (Papa/Martin Brenner), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna/One/Henry Creel).

Stranger Things seasons 1 — 4 are streaming on Netflix.

The First Shadow is set to premiere in London’s Phoenix Theater on December 14, 2023.

Are you excited for The First Shadow? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!