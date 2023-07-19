All the ‘Stranger Things’ Characters Ranked (Good Guys Only)

Between all the good guys and the villains and whatever is lurking in the Upside Down, there are more Stranger Things characters than you might realize.

While the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is nowhere in sight, an upcoming stage production will soon cast a dark cloud over London’s West End (in a good way), so there’s no better time to rank all the Hawkins heroes from worst to best.

Stranger Things characters ranked

14. Erica Sinclair

Erica Sinclair (Priah Nicole Ferguson) isn’t a main character per se, but she is the younger sister of Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), and she also helps the gang to fight the forces of the Upside Down in seasons 3 and 4. So she deserves a little spot on our list. But she’s also bratty and annoying, which is why she’s at the bottom.

13. Lucas Sinclair

Lucas Sinclair is easily among the most annoying Stranger Things characters. While Caleb McLaughlin’s performance in the Season 4 finale is gut-wrenching, his character has always been quite irritating. He’s aggressive and abrasive, and seldom hesitates to ditch his friends when the going gets tough. On the other hand, while Season 4 finds him to have completely abandoned them for the popular life at high school, he comes through for them in the end.

12. Jonathan Byers

In Season 1, Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) is one of many unlikely heroes. Watching him slowly despair over his brother’s disappearance is heartbreaking, as is watching him get bullied at high school. But Jonathan soon rises to the challenge of facing the mysteries of the Upside Down head-on. Unfortunately, as the seasons have gone by, Jonathan has been relegated to a background character — there just isn’t much for him to do anymore.

11. Mike Wheeler

Finn Wolfhard seems to be popping up everywhere these days, and later this year, he’ll be returning to another supernatural franchise in the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021). But before Ghostbusters and Stephen King’s IT (2017), Wolfhard found fame in Stranger Things as Mike Wheeler. Mike remains one of the more prominent characters, mainly because of his relationship with Eleven. However, we’re not entirely sure where he’d fit into the show if this weren’t the case.

10. Robin Buckley

Daughter of Hollywood megastars Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, Maya Hawke is a very talented actress, and her Stranger Things character, Robin Buckley, has become a fan favorite. But while her chemistry with best friend, Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), is palpable, her quirkiness feels forced sometimes, and her humor doesn’t always stick the landing.

9. Max Mayfield

Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) first arrived in Stranger Things Season 2 along with her rough-around-the-edges brother, Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery). While the teen skater is a perfect fit for the Hawkins gang, Max can be quite annoying from time to time. That’s not to suggest she’s a poorly written character in any way, and Sink’s performance in Season 4 is incredible, but let’s just say Max is very well suited to Lucas.

8. Will Byers

Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) is one of the most empathetic characters in the entire series. Sadly, he’s also the most tragic. His first experience with the Upside Down in Season 1 didn’t just leave him mentally scarred — in many ways, he’s now bound to the shadow dimension, as it certainly didn’t leave him alone in Season 2. Let’s hope there’s some justice ahead for Will. But either way, we’re sure there will be an epic showdown between him and Vecna/Henry Creel/One (Jamie Campbell Bower).

7. Joyce Byers

There are many stand-out performances in Stranger Things Season 1, such as Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven). But it’s Winona Ryder who steals the show as frantic mother Joyce Byers, who searches the darkest corners of Hawkins and beyond to find her son, Will, all the while decorating her living room like she’s following the “How to Do Christmas in Whoville” manual. Ryder is simply a “joy” to watch.

6. Jim Hopper

After filming on Season 1 wrapped, David Harbour didn’t think Stranger Things would succeed. How wrong he was. His character, Jim Hopper, is among the most iconic Stranger Things characters, and it’s plain to see why. Across the four seasons, he’s gone from small-town cop to Demogorgon-slaying warrior. His relationship with his surrogate daughter, Eleven/Jane Hopper (Millie Bobby Brown), also tugs at the heartstrings.

5. Murray Bauman

Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) seems to have come out of nowhere. The conspiracy theorist first appears in Stranger Things Season 2 as a side character, but Season 4 sees him become one of the leading and most unlikely heroes of Hawkins as he goes up against the Russians — and a Demogorgon — in a snowbound Soviet prison. Murray brings a ton of much-needed levity to the show, but he’s also a bit of a dark horse. Who knew?

4. Nancy Wheeler

Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) is one of the most exciting characters in Stranger Things. Her first name is likely no accident — she’s kind of a “Nancy Drew” with her investigative streak, and it’s probably also an homage to Nancy Thompson (Heather Langenkamp) from A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), especially with Season 4 feeling like a love letter to the 1984 classic. But watching Nancy take on the Freddy Krueger-like Vecna/Henry Creel/One with a pump-shotgun puts the Elm Street final girl to shame.

3. Eleven/Jane Hopper

Millie Bobby Brown is phenomenal as Eleven/Elle/Jane Hopper in Stranger Things. Eleven doesn’t have much to say during the first couple of seasons, but action speaks louder than words, especially when it involves flipping cars and creating portals with your mind. Eleven continues to go from strength to strength (literally), and there’s no telling where her powers might stop. Time travel, perhaps?

2. Dustin Henderson

Who doesn’t love Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo)? He’s adorable, funny, sweet, and compassionate, and though he has some solid (and hilarious) “bromance” with Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), it’s his relationship with fellow Dungeons and Dragons player Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in Stranger Things Season 4 that tugs at the heartstrings.

1. Steve Harrington

Steve Harrington is the most unlikely hero in the show. In Season 1, when girlfriend, Nancy Wheeler, shows a morsel of affection towards a grieving Jonathan Byers, he acts like a total douchebag. But Steve comes through during the eleventh hour and becomes an ally of Nancy and Jonathan as they battle the Demogorgon. Steve only gets more likable as the seasons go by, all the while acting like an overprotective babysitter to the younger characters. But it’s Season 4 where he truly shines, as he fearlessly battles a horde of demon bats in the Upside Down.

Other Stranger Things characters (Honorable mentions)

Here are some honorable mentions we wouldn’t be forgiven for leaving out!

Bob Newby

It wouldn’t be a Stranger Things character ranking without Bob Newby (Sean Astin), Joyce’s lovable boyfriend from Season 2. Unfortunately, Bob is taken down by Demogorgon “dogs” in a brutal fashion in the Season 2 finale, “The Mind Flayer,” but his legacy lives on. In fact, he’s returning to the world of Stranger Things later this year.

Eddie Munson

Following Bob Newby is Eddie Munson, the “metal” teen who became an overnight fan-favorite following his Season 4 debut. Sadly, like Newby, Munson also doesn’t make it beyond a single season, as he’s killed by those bat-like creatures in the Upside Down in the Season 4 finale, “The Piggyback.” Luckily, Munson is also making an unexpected return.

As per Netflix, here’s the official synopsis for Stranger Things Season 4:

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Stranger Things Season 4 stars Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven/Jane Hopper), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson), Paul Reiser (Dr. Sam Owens), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Matthew Modine (Papa/Martin Brenner), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), and Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna/One/Henry Creel).

Stranger Things Seasons 1 — 4 are now streaming on Netflix.

The West End stage show Stranger Things: The First Shadow (2023) is set to premiere in London’s Phoenix Theater on December 14, 2023.

Do you agree with this ranking? Who's your favorite Stranger Things character?