Original ‘Halloween’ Reboot Gets 2024 Release Date

A brand-new Halloween reboot is heading our way.

The Halloween franchise is one of many masks, even if every one of those masks is based on William Shatner’s likeness. Sequels, requels, spinoffs, reboots, and deboots. You name it, Halloween has probably done it (except for venturing into space — at least not yet).

It all started with John Carpenter’s original 1978 classic, which starred Jamie Lee Curtis as slasher’s first-ever “final girl”, Laurie Strode, a teenage babysitter who, on one Halloween night, comes face to face with the bogeyman himself, Michael Myers (Nick Castle).

15 years ago, at just six years old, Michael brutally murdered his sister, Judith Myers, with a kitchen knife. Now, an escaped patient from Smith’s Grove Sanitarium, he wears dark coveralls and a plain white mask with cut-out eyes, which appear as dark hollows.

There’s nothing particularly remarkable about Michael Myers, who often moves at a snail’s pace as he relentlessly stalks his victims. But besides his complete lack of humanity, what sets him apart from other slasher icons is his ambiguity and mystique.

Halloween (1978) doesn’t try to answer whether or not Michael Myers is actually the bogeyman; instead, it only asks the question. What makes him truly terrifying is the unknown. How can he be standing on the street corner one second and gone the next?

How can he get back up after being shot six times before tumbling over a balcony? The rantings and ravings of Michael’s doctor, Samuel Loomis (Donald Pleasence), throughout the 1978 film keep us asking. But the question is more interesting than the answer.

The downside to Michael’s apparent invincibility is that the studio and the producers didn’t need to come up with an excuse to churn out many sequels in the years that followed (not that they ever really need a reason when it comes to slashers), which to date stands at 12.

The goal was to kill off Michael in Halloween II (1981), which is why it was followed up by the unrelated film Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982). However, the anthology threequel’s underwhelming performance led to Michael Myers being resurrected.

Michael returned in the “Thorn Trilogy”, which is comprised of Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988), Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989), and Halloween 6: The Cursed of Michael Myers (1995).

Two years after the last film in the trilogy baffled fans by trying to explain what makes Michael unstoppable, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) came along, which brought back Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode and wiped those three prior sequels from canon.

And then came Halloween: Resurrection (2002), a film so bad the studio would sign grunge-horror director Rob Zombie for two Halloween reboots: Rob Zombie’s Halloween (2007), a remake of the original; and Halloween II (2009), a remake of the 1981 sequel.

In more recent years, David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy — Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills (2021), and Halloween Ends (2022) — completely retconned (or debooted) the entire series, save for Carpenter’s original 1978 classic.

Now, Blumhouse Productions no longer holds the rights to Halloween — they’ve reverted to Malek Akkad, son of original Halloween producer Moustapha Akkad. Where will the series go next? Only time will tell, but first, we’ll be returning to the original film one more time.

Per Comicbook.com, a brand-new version of John Carpenter’s terrifying classic will be hitting shelves in the form of a reinterpretation of the original novelization of the 1978 film from author Richard Curtis. This makes the novelization the original Halloween reboot, long before the likes of Rob Zombie carved out his own vision of Carpenter’s film.

Movie tie-in novels typically offer different versions of events seen in their on-screen counterparts, and often provide more context to some characters. In the case of the original Halloween novelization, we get many more insightful scenes with Michael Myers.

The same can be said about the more recent novelizations based upon David Gordon Green’s three Halloween films, which offer more insight into Michael’s psyche and motivation and even feature some scenes told from his perspective (in the third person).

The new reprint from publishers Printed in Blood will come in two versions; one with a limited-edition cover, and one with a standard cover. Both books will feature all-new illustrations inspired by the film throughout, from artist Orlando “Mexifunk” Arocena.

As per Printed in Blood, here’s the synopsis for “Halloween” (2024):

“Printed In Blood is very proud to present the original movie tie-in novelization, reprinted in full here for the first time in over 40 years! In addition, it has been fully illustrated throughout with nearly a hundred brand-new Illustrations created just for this release by the vector genius, Orlando ‘Mexifunk’ Arocena. This 224-page volume is bursting with both classic and gorgeous new artistic visions of the John Carpenter horror classic. This Limited Edition cover features the classic paperback cover art re-created by Orlando. Produced under license with Compass International Pictures and with full cooperation of the original author, Richard Curtis (who penned the original novel under the name Curtis Richards).”

“Halloween” (2024) is now available for pre-order.

As per Universal Pictures, here’s the official synopsis for David Gordon Green’s Halloween Ends:

Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since his last brutal rampage. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham, is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all. — Universal Pictures

Halloween Ends is directed by David Gordon Green. It stars Jamie Lee Curtis (Laurie Strode), Andi Matichak (Allyson Nelson), Will Patton (Officer Frank Hawkins), Omar Dorsey (Sheriff Barker), Kyle Richards (Lindsey Wallace), James Jude Courtney (Michael Myers), Rohan Campbell (Corey Cunningham), and (Michael O’Leary) Dr. Mathis.

Will you buy the new Halloween novel? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!