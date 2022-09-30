Halloween Ends (2022) will soon be arriving in theaters, and it’s set to be the final outing for Jamie Lee Curtis as legendary final girl Laurie Strode, as she’ll face off against bogeyman Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) in a story that will serve as the concluding chapter in David Gordon Green’s new Halloween series.

Whatever happens in the upcoming movie, whether Laurie Strode dies (again), or Michael Myers is finally put to rest (don’t make us count how many times that’s happened before), the Halloween movie franchise will continue. This is something that has even been confirmed by producer Jason Blum and original Halloween (1978) director John Carpenter in recent interviews.

Blumhouse Pictures only signed on to do three Halloween pictures — Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills (2021), and Halloween Ends. Beyond that, the rights to the Halloween franchise will revert back to producer Malek Akkad, son of the late Moustapha Akkad, who produced the original series of Halloween sequels.

But where can Halloween go after Halloween Ends? Well, it could all depend on how Halloween Ends will actually end things, but not necessarily. The upcoming film will indeed conclude David Gordon Green’s new Halloween Trilogy, which means that we should probably expect a future film to be the beginning of yet another continuity or timeline.

Halloween is no stranger to such things — these new films ignore every single Halloween installment since the original, but it’s not the first time this has happened in the franchise. Halloween II (1981) marks the end of one continuity, as the third movie, Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982), is an anthology sequel, as there’s no Michael Myers in sight.

But following a poor box office performance, the original Michael Myers concept was restored, and many sequels followed. Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988), Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989), and Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995) follow on from the first two movies, and are collectively referred to as the “The Thorn Trilogy”.

However, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) ignores those three sequels entirely, and also got its own sequel in the form of the widely hated Halloween: Resurrection (2001), which many fans don’t even consider to be canon given how badly it retcons the ending of its 1998 predecessor. And then, in 2007, the franchise was rebooted by director Rob Zombie.

Zombie rebooted John Carpenter’s original classic, as well as the 1981 sequel, giving us Rob Zombie’s Halloween (2007) and Halloween II (2009). And then, of course, the franchise was “de-booted” (for lack of a better term) with David Gordon Green’s 2018 film. So, it’s more than likely that a future Halloween movie — which is inevitable — will start a brand-new timeline.

This might not turn out to be the case, though, as Malek Akkad is free to continue with Green’s timeline with his own movies — it all depends on whether he would want to, and how Halloween Ends, well, ends. There are rumors, however, that a character called Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), who will appear in the new film, will take up the bogeyman mantle.

Perhaps this is the filmmakers’ way of laying some ground work for future movies, or maybe it’s designed to do the complete opposite. Either way, it will be refreshing to see a new series of films take a completely different direction. While we love Jamie Lee Curtis, it’s no lie that the Halloween franchise has, for the most part, been anchored to her character Laurie Strode.

And maybe it’s time for Michael Myers to be put to rest too — at least for a while. While there probably aren’t many directions a franchise with such a basic premise could take, a new studio may entertain the idea of another anthological sequel, which was attempted with Halloween III: Season of the Witch. But would that even be Halloween, or something else entirely?

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see how Halloween Ends wraps things up, and whether the franchise has any more tricks and treats left up its sleeve.

Check out the official trailer for Halloween Ends below:

As per Universal Pictures, here’s the official synopsis for Halloween Ends:

Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since his last brutal rampage. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham, is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all. — Universal Pictures