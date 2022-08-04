‘Scream 6’: Plot, Cast, Trailer, Release Date and More

At a time when Marvel, DC, and Star Wars dominate headlines, it can be difficult to keep track of other major franchises. In this case, we’re talking about Scream — the hugely popular “meta” slasher series that first started way back in 1996.

It would be a lie to suggest that Scream hasn’t been making headlines of its own lately, though, but it’s easy to get distracted by huge Marvel announcements, or how the summer blockbusters are performing at the box office.

As such, we’ve decided to put all the Scream 6 (2023) news in one place. So here’s everything you need to know about what might just be your next “favorite scary movie”…

Scream 6 Release Date

When is Scream 6 coming out?

Scream 6 will be released in theaters on March 31, 2023, just little over a year after the release of Scream (2022).

Scream 6 Neve Campbell

Is Neve Campbell returning for Scream 6?

Unfortunately, Neve Campbell will not be reprising her role as Sidney Prescott in Scream 6, having pulled out of the project in June following a salary dispute. Her full statement is below:

“Sadly I won’t be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.” She also went on to thank her fans for all their support, saying: “It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

Scream 6 Cast

Who’s coming back for Scream 6?

Many characters who were first introduced in Scream (2022) will be returning — Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega), Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera), Mindy Meeks (Jasmin Savoy Brown), and Chad Meeks (Mason Gooding).

Returning fan-favorite characters so far include Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere), who appeared in Scream 4 (2011), and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), who has had a major role in all five Scream movies to date.

Newcomers to Scream 6 are Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Tony Revolori, Jack Champion, Devyn Nekoda, Liana Liberato, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving, all in undisclosed roles.

However, Dermot Mulroney recently revealed to Screen Rant that he will be playing a police officer whose daughter is one of the Ghostface killer’s victims. He said:

“Yeah, I play a cop, so finally they’re asking me to play cops here and there, this is one of them. I guess I shouldn’t say that my daughter is one of the victims, but I don’t have to describe how or in what way, so that’s what draws me into the story is strong family ties.”

Scream 6 will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who directed Scream (2022), and black comedy-horror Ready Or Not (2019), which also stars Samara Weaving.

Scream 6 Synopsis

What will Scream 6 be about? Very little is known about the plot at this time, however, some details have been revealed. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, when asked what she can tease about Scream 6, actress Jenna Ortega said:

“What I will say is that Ghostface gets a lot more intimidating. I just read part of the script and it gets more and more gory, and I think that this is probably the most aggressive and violent version of Ghostface we’ve ever seen.” The Hollywood Reporter revealed in June that Scream 6 “continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.” It has also been confirmed that Scream 6 will take place in New York City, which will be the third time the franchise has departed its Woodsboro roots. Scream 2 (1997) takes place in Ohio, and Scream 3 (2000) is set in Hollywood.

Scream 6 Trailer

Is there a Scream 6 trailer?

As Scream 6 only started filming in July, there is currently no trailer. However, if the Halloween Ends (2022) trailer is anything to go by, which has premiered some three months before release, with Scream 6 due out in March, it’s likely we will see a trailer on either side of Christmas.

