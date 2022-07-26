Neve Campbell Surprisingly Returns to ‘Scream’ After Quitting Franchise

Scream 6 (2023) has picked up a lot of attention in recent weeks, whether it’s through plot leaks, filming location reveals, casting announcements, or the shocking exit of Neve Campbell due to a salary dispute. But, much to the dismay of fans, the project is still moving ahead without her.

Whether or not the 48-year-old actress, who has played “final girl” Sidney Prescott in all five Scream movies to date, could return in a future movie remains to be seen. But co-star David Arquette, who plays Dewey Riley in all five films, seems to think so.

Related: Every ‘Scream’ Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Arquette said the following on the possibility of the doors being left open for Campbell to reprise her role in a future Scream movie beyond the sixth installment. He said:

“I’d love for her to be a part of it. A Scream movie without Sidney is kind of unfortunate, but I understand her decision. It’s all a business in a way, they have to balance all these elements to fit a budget and produce a film. I get it, she’s still alive! She [can] absolutely be in future ones, but I think it’s up to fans to call for that in the future. […] That is sudden, it’s a business, though. I respect her decision, for sure.”

Related: ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ Reboot From the Creators of ‘Stranger Things’? Yes, Please!

Recently, Comicbook.com also reported that, during a panel interview at the Mad Monster Party Arizona event, Campbell reportedly addressed her departure for the first time since the initial announcement last month, squashing rumors that she would be returning:

“There were plans for Sidney, and they are no longer, unfortunately. I’m sure they’ll make a good movie.”

Related: Producer Confirms ‘Halloween Ends’ Won’t Be the Last Movie In the Series

So, it’s fair to say that Neve Campbell will not be showing up in Scream 6. It also sounds like Sidney Prescott has been omitted from the script altogether, which makes perfect sense, because a recasting would not go down well with Scream fans.

However, Campbell recently reprised her role as Sidney Prescott! If you think the Scream movies flirt with breaking the fourth wall, check out the Red Cross campaign ad on Instagram posted by Scream fan site Hello Sidney , in which Sidney Prescott encourages viewers to donate blood .

Related: How Will ‘Halloween Ends’ Actually End?

“Why am I running from the killer instead of grabbing something big and sharp?” Campbell quips. Fans will recognize that this is poking fun at a scene in Scream (1996), in which Sidney is talking about how females in slasher movies are always “running up the stairs when they should be going out the front door.”

The ad pokes fun at many other slasher franchises, such as Friday the 13th and Halloween. As Sidney continues to evade a killer in a spooky house, she continues to address the viewer in a tongue-in-cheek fashion Scream fans will be all too familiar with. She says:

“Lots of people need blood, whether they’re fighting cancer, or giving birth, or, say, potentially getting stabbed. Fifty per cent of Americans like watching blood get spilled in horror movies. What’s scary is that only three per cent donate it. When was the last time you donated blood?”

Related: Every ‘Halloween’ Movie Ranked Worst to Best

Sure, the ad might do very little to remedy the disappointment of Campbell’s exit from Scream 6, but it’s still fun to see that she’s happy to reprise her role as Sidney Prescott, which means that the chances of her returning to the franchise at some point in the future are very likely.

However, with David Arquette’s Dewey Riley having been killed off in this year’s Scream (2022), Courteney Cox will be the only returning “legacy” character in Scream 6. Although Hayden Panettiere will be reprising her role as fan-favorite character Kirby Reed from Scream 4 (2011).

Related: Every ‘Child’s Play’ Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

When it comes to seeing Sidney Prescott again, never say never. Remember how many times Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode has enjoyed a hiatus throughout the Halloween franchise? And this October she will be returning once again to battle Michael Myers in Halloween Ends (2022).

Scream 6 stars Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers), Hayden Panettiere (Kirby Reed), Jenna Ortega (Tara Carpenter), Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy Meeks), Mason Gooding (Chad Meeks), and Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Tony Revolori, Jack Champion, Devyn Nekoda, Liana Liberato, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving in undisclosed roles.

The film will be released in theaters on March 31, 2023.

Will you still be watching Scream 6 without Neve Campbell? Let us know in the comments down below!