The final chapter in David Gordon Green’s Halloween Trilogy is just a few weeks away, and fans are wondering how the filmmakers have wrapped things up for Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney), and the residents of Haddonfield.

Halloween Ends (2022) is the thirteenth movie in the Halloween series (but only the twelfth to feature Michael Myers), and it’s set to be the last time Jamie Lee Curtis’ version of Laurie Strode will face off against Michael Myers.

The last movie, Halloween Kills (2021), made a killing at the box office, grossing over $131 million worldwide, although it failed to impress audiences and critics, with many feeling that there were too many moving pieces and a number of plot holes.

Now, fans are hoping that Halloween Ends will remedy some of those problems, and judging by the trailer, it’s fair to say that, as promised, director David Gordon Green has indeed taken things back to basics, as the film looks to be far more “intimate” than its chaotic predecessor.

Check out the official trailer for Halloween Ends below:

Halloween Ends takes place four years after the events of Halloween Kills, bringing the film into the present year. Laurie Strode has moved on with her life, and now lives with her granddaughter Allyson Nelson (Andi Matichak).

But to no surprise whatsoever (and for obvious reasons we do not consider this a spoiler!), Michael Myers returns to Haddonfield once again, where several unsuspecting victims lie in wait. But where has the bogeyman been for the last four years? What has he been up to?

It’s a question worth asking, but David Gordon Green isn’t convinced that it’s one worth answering. In an interview with Total Film, he addresses Myers’ four-year absence between Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, explaining that the character is more terrifying when things are left to the imagination.

Here’s what he said during the interview:

“We don’t really explain that. It’s like: I don’t want to see where Jaws goes to sleep at night when I’m watching a shark movie. I want to see him when he pops up, and he’s got an appetite!”

Green makes a valid point — after all, one of the best things about John Carpenter’s original Halloween (1978) is that there are no answers. One night, a very young Michael Myers picks up a kitchen knife and murders his older sister for reasons unknown.

Then, 15 years later, Myers (Nick Castle) escapes Smith’s Grove Sanitarium and returns to his hometown to slaughter a bunch of babysitters on Halloween night — again, without any rhyme or reason. Simply put, whatever is going on behind the mask is what makes Myers terrifying.

Comparing Myers with the titular Great White Shark from Steven Spielberg’s Jaws (1975) is also apt. Part of what makes the dead-eyed Hollywood villain the stuff of nightmares is that we don’t see what he’s doing beneath the murky surface of Amity’s waters when he isn’t eating people.

In addition to the main trailer, a new Halloween Ends TV spot is now available — check it out below:

As per Universal Pictures, here’s the official synopsis for Halloween Ends:

Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since his last brutal rampage. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham, is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all. — Universal Pictures

Halloween Ends stars Jamie Lee Curtis (Laurie Strode), Andi Matichak (Allyson Nelson), Will Patton (Officer Frank Hawkins), Omar Dorsey (Sheriff Barker), Kyle Richards (Lindsey Wallace), and James Jude Courtney (Michael Myers).

Nick Castle, who played Michael Myers in the original Halloween and had cameos in both Halloween and Halloween Kills, is also expected to return. Newcomers are Rohan Campbell and Michael O’Leary, who will play Corey Cunningham and Dr. Mathis, respectively.

While Halloween Ends is the last movie in David Gordon Green’s series, producer Jason Blum and original Halloween director John Carpenter have said that future movies are very likely if Halloween Ends is a financial success.

Halloween Ends will be released in theaters and on Peacock on October 14.

What do you think Michael Myers has been doing in the four years since Halloween Kills? Let us know in the comments down below!