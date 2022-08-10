‘Halloween Ends’: Plot, Cast, Trailer, Release Date and More

When the summer draws to a close, you might think that the blockbusters will disappear with the sunshine. But as the weather gets colder and the evenings darker and the trees bare, there will be another major franchise movie waiting for you just around the corner.

Yes, Halloween Ends (2022) will be arriving in theaters this October, just in time for the spooky season. The final movie in David Gordon Green’s Halloween Trilogy will pit Jamie Lee Curtis against “bogeyman” Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) for the final time.

We don’t have any tricks or treats, but here’s everything you need to know about Halloween Ends…

Halloween Ends Release Date

When is Halloween Ends coming out?

Halloween Ends will be released in theaters on October 14, one year after the release of Halloween Kills (2021).

Halloween Ends Jamie Lee Curtis

Is Jamie Lee Curtis returning for Halloween Ends?

Laurie Strode might just be the definitive “final girl”, and while she hasn’t appeared in every Halloween movie, she still gives Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) — who so far has appeared in five Scream movies, but isn’t set to return for Scream 6 (2023) — a run for her money.

Curtis has appeared in Halloween (1978), Halloween II (1981), Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998), Halloween: Resurrection (2002), Halloween (2018), and Halloween Kills. And now, she will be returning for Halloween Ends in her final outing as Laurie Strode.

Halloween Ends Cast

Who’s in Halloween Ends?

Halloween Ends stars Jamie Lee Curtis (Laurie Strode), Andi Matichak (Allyson Nelson), Will Patton (Officer Frank Hawkins), Omar Dorsey (Sheriff Barker), Kyle Richards (Lindsey Wallace), and James Jude Courtney (Michael Myers).

Nick Castle, who played Michael Myers in the original Halloween (1978) and had cameos in both Halloween and Halloween Kills, is also expected to return. Newcomers are Rohan Campbell and Michael O’Leary, who will play Corey Cunningham and Dr. Mathis, respectively.

Halloween Ends Synopsis

What will Halloween Ends be about?

As per Universal Pictures, here’s the official synopsis for Halloween Ends: Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since his last brutal rampage. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham, is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all. — Universal Pictures

Halloween Ends Trailer

Is there a Halloween Ends trailer?

Yes — check out the official Halloween Ends trailer here!

Halloween Ends

Is Halloween Ends the last movie?

While Halloween Ends has long been confirmed as the final film in David Gordon Green’s “de-boot” trilogy, in a recent interview with Screen Rant, producer Jason Blum alluded to the likelihood of future films in the Halloween franchise.

However, though the rights will likely revert back to Malek Akkad, it’s still possible that the continuity of David Gordon Green’s Halloween movies will be followed up. But we’ll just have to wait and see how Halloween Ends will actually end.

Halloween Ends will be released in theaters on October 14.

