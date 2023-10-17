‘Batman’ Goes Full R-Rated Horror in Brand-New Installment

Batman can work in so many different ways. Whether it’s the cheesy Adam West-led ’60s series, the campy, quasi-gothic Tim Burton films, or the more grounded installments such as Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy and Matt Reeves’ 2022 reboot, the Caped Crusader tends to work no matter the tone and genre.

Then there’s the dark side of the franchise. Frank Miller’s gritty comic book series, The Dark Knight Returns (1986), and several other graphic novels since then have gone on to inspire the likes of Nolan’s gritty films and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016).

We’ve seen how light the franchise can get with the Adam West TV series, and though we think we’ve seen the more violent side, it can always get darker in Gotham City.

There’s no shortage of movies featuring the crime-fighting vigilante. Batman (1989), Batman Returns (1992), Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021), and The Batman (2022), to name a few.

There’s more on the way, too. Joker: Folie à Deux (2024) releases next year, The Batman Part II (2025) releases in 2025, a reboot titled The Brave and the Bold (TBA) is in development, and we’re also getting a spinoff to Matt Reeves’ film titled The Penguin (2024).

Beyond the screen, DC has been just as busy churning out comic books based on the iconic superhero.

Recently, Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham (2023) hit shelves. It’s a more noir-ish take on Batman and is described by DC.com as “a grim and terrifying vision of Batman and Gotham City” under the “all-new DC Black Label,” meaning it’s for mature audiences only.

Now, yet another mature installment has landed in comic book stores, but this time, the franchise has officially entered horror territory.

From writer and artist Christian Ward, Batman: City of Madness #1 (2023) is a tale likely to entertain both superhero and horror fans at the same time, and is described in the synopsis as a “cosmic-horror take on Batman’s world.”

City of Madness also falls under the new DC Black Label. It sees the return of the Bat of Gotham’s powerful enemy, the Court of Owls, with whom he must team up to stop a gigantic “cosmic” Cthulhu-like creature that is sure to satiate the appetite of any HP Lovecraft fan.

Per DC.com, here’s the official synopsis for City of Madness #1: