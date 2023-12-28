James Gunn Debunks ‘Superman: Legacy’ Plot Rumor

Superman: Legacy (2025) director James Gunn recently took to social media to reject yet another frustrating rumor about the plot of the first movie in the new DC Universe.

DC Studios is about to go through some massive changes. Helmed by director James Gunn, the mind behind The Suicide Squad (2021), Peacemaker (2022-present), and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), the DC Universe is getting rid of Henry Cavill and heading in a completely different direction, signifying the end of Zack Snyder’s original DCEU.

While his first project will be Creature Commandos (2024), the first film in the new DCU will be Superman: Legacy, starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Even though filming hasn’t begun, fans are chomping at the bit for information about the movie. Unfortunately, this can lead to some incorrect info being shared across the internet.

James Gunn Shoots Down “Frustrating” Plot Rumor

@DCFilmNews on Threads recently sent out a post reading, “A plot synopsis for Superman: Legacy has been revealed. A logline has been issued: ‘Superman, a cub reporter in Metropolis, embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent.'” It was paired with an image of the paper containing the synopsis and elaborated that filming would begin on March 4, 2024.

While fans were already skeptical since there was no source for the information, James Gunn confirmed the illegitimacy of the information. Quoting the original post, Gunn said, “Not sure where this logline came from. I didn’t write it. It has elements of truth (obviously based on things I’ve said in the past). But I wouldn’t describe the plot this way, & I wouldn’t call Clark a cub reporter. He’s a thirty-year-old full-on reporter.”

“But, yeah, we shoot in March,” Gunn continued. “I’m grateful every day our production team worked their a**** off to keep things going through the strikes. Forces impelled us to stop many times – & if we had we’d never make July 2025.”

Gunn ended his commentary with one last jab at the original post, saying, “One of the most frustrating things about that logline, after the use of ‘cub reporter,’ is how horribly written it is.” A DC Fan jumped in, noting, “‘Superman, a cub reporter…’ Should be Clark Kent.”

Gunn Confirms Iconic Parts of ‘Superman: Legacy’

It seems that James Gunn has spent much of his time debunking DC rumors on social media. However, there have been some confirmations as well. Much of the Superman: Legacy cast has been confirmed, including Nicolas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardener/Green Lantern, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

James Gunn has also confirmed some iconic visual components from Superman lore, such as Lex Luthor still being bald and that Superman’s costume will be “classic, modern, and something completely new.” More than anything, there’s one thing you can expect from Superman: Legacy – it will definitely be a James Gunn film.

