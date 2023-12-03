“It’s Bulls***” James Gunn Addresses DCU Cancelation

As reports circulate that one of the first projects in the new DC Universe is getting canceled, DC head honcho James Gunn has officially spoken out on the matter.

It’s hard to argue against writer/director James Gunn being the superhero movie master, successfully creating some of the best projects for both Marvel and DC Studios. Not only did he develop the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for the MCU, but he also directed The Suicide Squad (2021) and Peacemaker (2022-present) for DC.

Because of his continued success, Gunn finds himself as the co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran. And if the rumors are true, the beginning of his DC Universe may be off to a rocky start.

New DCU Project Reportedly Canceled

Now that the strikes are over and production is back on its way again, release dates have been confirmed for the first three projects in James Gunn’s DC Universe. The first, and the one that people are most excited about, is Superman: Legacy (2025).

Superman: Legacy will be the first feature-length movie in Gunn’s DCU, with him jumping in to write and direct. While none of the plot has been revealed, it stars David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. It also features Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as the Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and María Gabriela De Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer.

However, audiences won’t get to see that until 2025. That’s over a year away! Fortunately, they’ll have two series they can enjoy up until then. First will be Creature Commandos (2024), starring David Harbour, Alan Tudyk, Indira Varma, and More. The next will be Waller (2024), a series focused on Amanda Waller, played perfectly by Viola Davis.

Rumors have begun circulating about specific DC Studios projects being canceled before they even had a chance to get off the ground. While this is understandable due to David Zaslav‘s penchant for scrapping things, it was still surprising to hear that the upcoming series Waller was one of the shows on the chopping block due to budget cuts. Fortunately, James Gunn was there to set the record straight.

James Gunn Sets the Record Straight

Recently, James Gunn was asked on his Threads account if a scoop from Jody’s Corner on YouTube was true, specifically about the cancelation of Waller. Needless to say, Gunn had some choice words for the “scoop.” “It’s bulls***,” he declared. “Waller is still being written by Christal [Henry] and Jeremy [Carver].”

Seeing as Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller is one of the best characters from the previous DC regime, it’s exciting that her upcoming series has been confirmed. And with writers like Christal Henry and Jeremy Carver, who worked on shows like Watchmen (2019) and Doom Patrol (2019-2023), you know it will be in good hands. Ultimately, it seems James Gunn’s DC Universe is being set up for success.

