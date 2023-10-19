‘Stranger Things’ David Harbour Done With Netflix, Reveals New Horror Project

Stranger Things star David Harbour has a new horror project, and it looks like he is ditching Netflix.

David Harbour was one of the first breakout stars of Stranger Things, itself a huge breakout series for the streaming giant Netflix. Along with Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, and numerous others, Harbour’s career was immensely boosted by the Duffer Brothers show.

Unlike the child actors on the show, however, David Harbour had a long career before he played Hawkins Police Chief Jim Hopper. Along with Winona Ryder, the actor found himself with a revitalized place in Hollywood, which eventually led to him playing a rebooted Hellboy and the most brutal version of Santa Claus that audiences have seen in years in Violent Night (2022).

But Stranger Things will be ending with the upcoming season 5, and it sounds like David Harbour (and the other actors) are very ready to move on to other projects.

From Jim Hopper to Zoo Animal

David Harbour will be leaving the role of Jim Hopper (which has already been taken up by another actor) for a new animated comedy horror film.

Night Of The Zoopocalypse will star David Harbour, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Scott Thompson, and Gabbi Kosmidis and is being produced by Anton and Charades for AFM (per Deadline).

According to the official synopsis of the animated film, “One night, a meteor crashes into Colepepper Zoo unleashing a virus that transforms the animals into strange and hilarious slobbering zombie mutants. Gracie, a young quirky wolf, teams up with a gruff and fearsome mountain lion to find a way back to her pack. As the zoo is overrun, they must come up with a plan to get all the animals back to normal. Together with the help of a motley crew of survivors – Xavier the movie-obsessed lemur, Frida the fiery capybara, Ash the sarcastic, fabulous ostrich and Felix the treacherous monkey – they embark on a perilous mission to rescue the zoo and defeat Bunny Zero, the deranged mutant-king, determined to spread the virus beyond the zoo walls. Welcome to… the zoopocalypse!”

While details of who will be voicing which character have not been released, it would be most logical to assume that David Harbour is playing the “gruff and fearsome” mountain lion.

David Harbour and the Future

While Harbour is most familiar to audiences from Stranger Things, he starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Black Widow (2021) as the Red Guardian, the Soviet Union’s response to Captain America. He is currently set to reprise the character in the upcoming film Thunderbolts and the Disney+ series Marvel Zombies.

He also recently starred in Gran Turismo, We Have a Ghost and will voice Frankenstein in the DC Universe series Creature Commandos.

Are you as ready for the end of Stranger Things as David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown? Tell us in the comments below!