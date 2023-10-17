‘Stranger Things’ Star Leaving Series, Chris Pratt Involved

There are big plans in the works as Stranger Things nears its final season.

Stranger Things has had a profound impact on both the television industry and popular culture. One of its significant contributions lies in the revival of 1980s nostalgia. The show’s blend of supernatural horror, sci-fi, and heartfelt coming-of-age elements taps into the collective memories of viewers who grew up during that era. It not only pays homage to iconic ’80s movies and music but also introduced a new generation to the charm of the period. The impact of Stranger Things is evident in the surge of ’80s-themed merchandise, fashion, and a renewed interest in classic films from that era.

Furthermore, the series has reshaped the way we consume television content. It popularized the binge-watching model, where entire seasons are released at once, allowing viewers to consume the story at their own pace. This approach has been adopted by many streaming platforms and has reshaped the viewing habits of audiences. Stranger Things proved that well-crafted, immersive storytelling could captivate and retain an audience over a short period, leading to a significant shift in how television series are produced and released.

One of the standout elements of the show is the remarkable performance by Millie Bobby Brown, who portrays the enigmatic character Eleven. Brown’s portrayal of Eleven has been pivotal to the show’s success and has earned her critical acclaim.

Millie Bobby Brown’s role as Eleven is central to Stranger Things. Eleven is a young girl with psychokinetic abilities who escapes from a government lab. Brown’s performance as Eleven is nothing short of exceptional, as she effectively conveys the character’s vulnerability, resilience, and inner strength. Her ability to emote without many words is a testament to her talent as an actress.

Brown’s portrayal of Eleven is marked by her character’s evolution throughout the series. From a girl with a shaved head and minimal understanding of the world to a teenager discovering her own identity and the complexities of relationships, Brown navigates Eleven’s journey with grace. Her ability to convey the growth and transformation of Eleven makes her character incredibly relatable.

The success of Stranger Things and Millie Bobby Brown’s role as Eleven has propelled her to stardom. The character Eleven has become an iconic figure in the world of television, and Millie Bobby Brown’s performance has garnered her several award nominations and recognition as one of the most talented young actresses in Hollywood.

Though Brown’s beginnings with Stranger Things have been iconic, the actress has shared recently that she is excited to be leaving the series behind. Inside the Magic covered comments from the star, who said she was happy to see the show coming to an end after Stranger Things Season Five.

“When you’re ready, you’re like, ‘All right, let’s do this. Let’s tackle this last senior year. Let’s get out of here,” she said.

The actress continued, “Stranger Things takes up a lot of time to film and it’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about. So I’m ready to say, ‘Thank you, and goodbye.’”

One of Millie Bobby Brown’s next projects– and perhaps the defining project that could shape the next several years of her career- will involve Chris Pratt. The two will unite in a post-apocalyptic adventure film directed by the Russo Brothers titled The Electric State.

In the interview with Glamour, she shared that Pratt was a “great man” and that she was honored to be working with him.

“To be able to go toe-to-toe with Chris Pratt!” she said. “It’s a very exciting opportunity that I never thought I’d be able to have, to be able to be treated the same as him and to be looked at and respected the same as him on the set by the production, by the studio.”

Pratt, in turn, has been very complimentary of the young actress, sharing that she has a certain confidence in her.

“There’s a rawness to her performances,” Pratt said. “She’s present, capable, talented, and her process is like shooting from the hip—it takes real confidence. ”

In the same way that Chris Pratt moved on from Parks & Recreation to become a major Hollywood star with projects like the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and the Jurassic World franchise, Millie Bobby Brown now has the same opportunity with her upcoming movies and projects, as she closes the door on Stranger Things.

It will be interesting to see what the future looks like for the actress when she is completely finished with the Netflix show, especially as she moves on to other major projects that could include some of the biggest studios in Hollywood.

What would you like to see Netflix do with Stranger Things in the future? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!