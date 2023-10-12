‘Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Called Out by Controversial Rapper

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown just got an unexpected new spotlight with a new track by controversial rapper Drake.

Since first starring in the Netflix supernatural thriller series Stranger Things as the psycho-kinetic child Eleven, Millie Bobby Brown has become a legitimate global breakout star. She currently stars in the Enola Holmes series of films (also on Netflix), in which she plays Sherlock Holmes’ (Henry Cavill) sheltered young sister, and will soon be teaming up with Chris Pratt in the upcoming science fiction film The Electric State.

Predictably, Millie Bobby Brown’s personal life has become the subject of public fascination, as typically happens with young stars.

Her recent engagement to her longtime boyfriend Jake Bongiovi (son of rockstar Jon Bon Jovi) made headlines for weeks, while her explorations as a burgeoning beauty product mogul and historical novelist with her book Nineteen Steps have been much discussed, although not always for reasons that she might want.

Similarly, the Stranger Things star came under unexpected criticism when she mentioned in an interview that she was close with Canadian rapper Drake, who she said gave her dating advice and was ” a great friend and a great role model.” This was considered somewhat odd by many, considering Brown was 14 at the time and Drake was 31.

The Stranger Things star also appeared (with many other celebrities) in the music video to Drake’s 2018 single “In My Feelings.”

Millie Bobby Brown would later express her frustrations with public criticism over her friendship with Drake via an Instagram story, posting, “Why u gotta make a lovely friendship ur headline? U guys are weird… For real. Im lucky to have people in the business extend their time to help me further my career and offer their wisdom and guidance.”

Her post continued, “Im very blessed to have amazing people in my life. U dont get to choose that for me. Its nice to have people understand what i do. Now get back to talking about real problems in this world other than my friendships… jeez.”

Now, Drake has echoed her sentiments in the lyrics to “Another Late Night,” a track from his latest album For All the Dogs. On the track (which also features Lil Yachty),” Drake raps, “My bank account is magnolia, Millie rockin’, ayy / Weirdos in my comments talkin’ ’bout some Millie Bobby, look.”

It seems fair to say that Drake’s thoughts on the Millie Bobby Brown criticism are quite succinct.

Millie Bobby Brown will return to Stranger Things for the upcoming season 5, along with co-stars David Harbour, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, and Winona Ryder. The Duffer Brothers have said will be the final arc of the mega-popular show. Although the show creators are reportedly already working on at least one spinoff of Stranger Things, we might be more likely to see Brown in a Drake video than one of those.

