Netflix Will Soon Restrict Viewership on ‘Stranger Things’

The popular streaming platform Netflix is set to make a major change, including restricting viewership on Stranger Things.

There’s no doubt that the Stranger Things franchise has become one of the most popular television shows of all time, taking streaming audiences by storm. Created by the Duffer Brothers and featuring a talented cast, including Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, the show initially launched as a Netflix series. Since then, it has grown into a sprawling franchise encompassing books, merchandise, and video games.

This nostalgic journey unfolds in the 1980s within the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, where our group of young protagonists embarks on a thrilling adventure, encountering supernatural phenomena, government conspiracies, and the eerie parallel dimension known as the Upside Down.

The heart of Stranger Things lies in its nostalgic homage to ’80s pop culture, drawing inspiration from the works of Stephen King, Steven Spielberg, and other iconic creators of the era.

The show brilliantly combines supernatural elements with coming-of-age drama, making it a hit with both older audiences who fondly remember the ’80s and younger viewers who appreciate its gripping storytelling and relatable characters. The franchise’s success has led to several seasons of the show, each building on the mythology and character development. It has also spawned a dedicated fanbase, countless Halloween costumes, and a resurgence in interest in ’80s music and fashion.

Looking ahead to the future, Netflix has already confirmed that it will be making a Stranger Things Season 5. The fifth season will serve as the final run for the popular show, but the Duffer Brothers have shared that they are currently in the planning stages to introduce a spinoff show to the beloved franchise, which will likely feature an all-new cast. In addition, fans can watch the all-new stage show, titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which serves as a prequel to the popular franchise. The play will first premiere in London on December 14, 2023.

As the single-most popular show on the most popular streaming platform– at least for the time being— it’s clear that Stranger Things and its viewership will still be affected by decisions that the company makes. Though Netflix’s stronghold over the streaming industry remains unchallenged– evident in its retention of more than 200 million subscribers even after a significant price hike– a fresh challenge emerged as the subscriber count plateaued without substantial growth. Netflix identified one prominent culprit for this stagnation: rampant ‘password sharing.’

Inside the Magic recently reported that to address this issue, a crackdown was initiated in July 2023, yielding positive results. Netflix managed to garner 2.6 million new accounts, even imposing an additional $7.99 monthly charge on password sharers. Furthermore, the introduction of an “ad-supported plan” attracted a 23% boost, offering subscribers a more budget-friendly $7 per month package in exchange for intermittent ads during content viewing.

The success of these recent strategies has emboldened the streaming giant to contemplate another price increase, according to reports. Presently, the ad-free standard package stands at $15.49 per month, the ad-supported option at $6.99, and the premium plan at $19.99 per month. While the extent of the upcoming price hike remains uncertain, Netflix attributes it to the ongoing disputes involving writers and actors.

Writers emerged victorious from their strike, securing demands such as wage hikes, increased residuals, and compensation for artificial intelligence usage. These concessions are set to drain an additional 0.2% annually from major studios like Netflix. The looming actors’ strike, with its yet-to-be-determined outcomes, adds to the complexity. Hence, Netflix is biding its time until the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) contract negotiations conclude before implementing the impending subscription price adjustment.

Though Netflix blames the strikes for these price increases, it’s clear that the company is attempting to price out some of its bottom subscribers and increase revenue instead of viewership. As a result, many fans will priced out of seeing some of their favorite shows like Stranger Things, Wednesday, and many others.

