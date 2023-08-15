Millie Bobby Brown Is Officially Done With ‘Stranger Things’

Stranger Things has become one of the most surprising hit shows on Netflix, the 1980s-styled horror series exploded onto the world, and the fourth season is the current third highest-viewed property in the history of the streamer. Everyone knows this fifth season is meant to be the last, but Millie Bobby Brown has decided about her fate with the franchise.

Stranger Things has hosted many great characters, like the main children, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp), and Max (Sadie Sink). There have also been supporting characters adding their tales of triumph and sadness to the series, like Max’s brother Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery). Billy gave his life to save his sister in the third season. There is also Sean Astin, who portrayed Bob, one of the most beloved side characters from the entirety of the series.

That is not to mention Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), who became the poster boy for the fourth season of the series. Munson is set to receive his own backstory, but that will be done through a novel. We imagine many fans want this backstory told in live-action format, which Netflix might already be planning.

Simply put, plenty of characters could be explored in further spinoffs should the Stranger Things franchise continue on past this fifth season—which is a more than likely situation. Despite the possibility that many characters could continue their stories, the series will lose its most crucial charter: Eleven.

Millie Bobby Brown Is Moving On From ‘Stranger Things’

Millie Bobby Brown sat down with WWD, where she went in-depth about her life and her career. Naturally, one of the biggest questions posed to the young actress was about her success with Stranger Things. She revealed that though she loved being on the series, she must step away. According to Brown:

“I think I’m ready. It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it’s like senior year. You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life.”

It does make plenty of sense that Millie Bobby Brown wants to step away from portraying Eleven, though the character has certainly shaped her career. We all watched her grow up before our eyes, but like many actors, we imagine that she does not want only to be remembered for that part.

She has already branched out to other big franchises like Godzilla, as she held a part in Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), and we imagine she will return for the sequel. She also has her Enola Holmes Netflix franchise to consider should she be asked to reprise her role for a third film.

Brown has plenty of acting prowess that will allow her to exist past the Stranger Things franchise; it’s just a bit sad, considering that it sounds like she has no plans to be part of the presumed expanded universe. Eleven had one of the best arcs in the fourth season, as we finally got to see a bit more about how Eleven was treated in the facility with the doctor she referred to as Poppa (Matthew Modine).

Based on that arc, we imagine that Netflix could have easily created an even larger Eleven prequel story. Also, Millie Bobby Brown confirmed her exit from the show could mean that her character will sadly die at the end of the series. Though that is just speculation, we imagine the actress might have worked something out in the story with the Duffer Brothers to allow her character to walk away in the most heroic way possible.

Then again, Eleven could completely survive and take down Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), leaving her and her friends intact. But should she survive, it would make the end much bittersweet, as it would be the last time we see her on screen.

What do you think of Millie Bobby Brown leaving Stranger Things? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!