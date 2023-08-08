Will Byers Comes Out, Will Be Center Focus of ‘Stranger Things 5’

Although Netflix released it in 2022, Stranger Things 4 (2022) still leaves fans clamoring for more, especially after that grand finale. But the directors have revealed new details hinting at Will Byers being the center focus for this upcoming season. Actor Noah Shnapp is making rounds in the news as he recently came out as Gay, which confirms speculation of his character in the series sharing that same sexuality. Here’s what we know.

What Happened at the End of Season 4 of Netflix ‘Stranger Things’?

Last July, we witnessed the epic conclusion to the fourth season of the beloved Netflix series Stranger Things. Fans are still to this day singing that Kate Bush song in their homes. Aside from those haunting lyrics never going away, we saw Hopper join Murray to torch and kill the remaining demogorgons in that Russian prison, seemingly closing off that portion of the Upside Down to give the team of heroes back in Hawkins a fighting chance. As if Hopper dawning a sword and epically slaying a Demogorgon wasn’t enough to thrill, the Duffer Brothers gave us a cliffhanger that confirmed the eventual return of Vecna, along with some exciting surprises.

As our team of heroes returns together, Will Byers gets a chill up his neck, leading to him turning around and facing up as a terrifying storm forms above Hawkins. We then see what appears to be snow falling from the sky, which turns out to be the residue we have come to know that is only found in one place…the Upside Down. The team then finds themselves in a field overlooking Hawkins before Eleven looks to the ground and sees the earth before them dying as the Upside Down overtakes Hawkins. The scene is haunting and sends chills down everyone’s spine because we know what this means for season 5. It means war is coming to Hawkins and potentially the entire planet if the Upside Down is not closed off and destroyed.

Now, we have more details surrounding the season 5 hype that appears to indicate that Will Byers will not only be the center focus for this new season but that his sexuality might also play a significant role, according to an interview with Noah Schnapp and Variety.

Will Byer’s Sexuality Be Explored as Character to Be Focal Point of New Season of ‘Stranger Things’

The actor who portrays Will Byers in Stranger Things, Noah Schnapp, recently came out as gay. In a recent interview with Variety, Schnapp tells it all and reveals some new information about the upcoming season 5 of Stranger Things. The fanbase seems to have responded relatively well to this news, despite hintings of it only appearing in the latest season and not in seasons one through three. The Hollywood teen actor tells Variety that Will Byers being gay helped himself come out to his family and friends. The Duffer Brothers reveal that they took time to tell Schnapp about his character’s arc in the upcoming new season by sending him “the first three scripts of season 5.” According to the Duffer Brothers, creators, producers, and directors of Stranger Things:

Will really takes center stage again in 5. This emotional arc for him is what we feel is going to hopefully tie the whole series together. Will is used to being the young one, the introverted one, the one that’s being protected. So part of his journey, it’s not just sexuality — it’s Will coming into his own as a young man.

The directors confirm this won’t be a focal point on Byer’s sexuality. Still, it will play a vital role in the upcoming season as Will becomes a man to save his friends, family, and town from ultimate destruction at the hands of Vecna.