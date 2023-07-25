After his appearance in Season 4 of Stranger Things (2016) last year, Joseph Quinn, who plays metalhead teenager Eddie Munson in the Netflix series, became an overnight sensation. Unfortunately, his character didn’t survive the dangers of the Upside Down, although he went out in a blaze of glory while trying to protect his friends.

While Eddie Munson is set to return in an upcoming Stranger Things novel that acts as a prequel to the flagship series, unfortunately, the character probably won’t ever return to the live-action side of the franchise (although an equally beloved character from Season 2 will be appearing in the upcoming Stranger Things West End stage production).

But thankfully, Joseph Quinn will be returning to the big screen in a number of films. Not only will he be starring in A Quiet Place: Day One (2024), the prequel to A Quiet Place (2018) and A Quiet Place Part II (2021), as well as Ridley Scott’s sequel to Gladiator (2000), he will also appear in the indie film Hoard (TBA).

Per Games Radar, Settimana Internazionale della Critica (SIC Venezia, “the Italian version” of the Cannes Film Festival) has released the first image from the film, which is written and directed by UK filmmaker Luna Carmoon.

Hoard is described in the article as a “tale of mother and daughter” that takes place across two timelines, one in 1984 and the other 10 years later. Quinn plays a character called Michael, however, the exact nature of the role is unknown.

Per the SIC Venezia website, here’s the (somewhat bizarre) synopsis for the film:

1984: There’s a landfill in our living room Mother and Maria’s world feels like sparkles down spines, Christmas is every day in their nidus of love 1994: He handed her to me, its weight would come in waves Maria’s last day of school. As she arrives home, at the top stairs, waiting, are two bare feet. A tall odd man, a stranger who has a familiar scent of trauma, a childhood pain, a Gemini of knowing stings – Michael.

While Quinn’s character doesn’t sound anything like Eddie Munson, fans didn’t just fall in love with the Stranger Things hero — they’re also eager to see the actor who brought the character to life in the first place appear in future projects.

