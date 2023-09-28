‘Stranger Things’ Officially Abandoned, Star Replacing Johnny Depp in ‘Pirates’

Stranger things have been happening, and they have reportedly made their way to Disney’s beloved Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, launched by Disney in 2003 with the release of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, has become one of the most beloved and successful film series in cinematic history. Starring Johnny Depp as the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow, the first installment set sail into uncharted waters by blending swashbuckling adventure, supernatural elements, and Depp’s charismatic portrayal of the eccentric pirate.

The film’s success was instrumental in resurrecting the pirate genre, and it was praised for its entertaining storyline, memorable characters, and breathtaking visual effects.

The franchise continued to sail on with subsequent sequels, including Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). These films expanded the lore of the series, delving deeper into the mysteries of the pirate world, introducing new characters, and further exploring the complex relationship between Jack Sparrow and his adversaries, such as Captain Hector Barbossa and the supernatural Captain Davy Jones.

Major changes coming to Netflix’s Stranger Things

The Stranger Things franchise, created by the Duffer Brothers, burst onto the scene in 2016 with the release of the first season of the eponymous TV series on Netflix. Set in the 1980s, the show combines elements of supernatural horror, science fiction, and coming-of-age drama. It follows a group of kids in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, as they encounter mysterious government experiments, supernatural creatures, and parallel dimensions.

At the center of the story is the disappearance of a young boy named Will Byers and the appearance of a girl with psychokinetic abilities known as Eleven. The series quickly became a cultural phenomenon, earning critical acclaim for its nostalgic references to 80s pop culture, compelling characters, and suspenseful storytelling.

In addition to the TV series, the Stranger Things franchise has expanded to include tie-in novels, comic books, video games, and merchandise. The show’s success has also led to the creation of multiple seasons, with each installment continuing to explore the otherworldly threats lurking in the Upside Down and the emotional growth of its young protagonists.

The cast, including breakout star Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, has garnered widespread recognition and praise for their performances, further cementing the franchise’s place in pop culture history. As the story continues to evolve, fans eagerly anticipate each new chapter in the Stranger Things saga, making it one of the most iconic and enduring franchises in recent years.

While Stranger Things has gone on to become a cultural phenomenon, recent reports have indicated that major changes will be coming to the show as fans wait for Stranger Things Season 5, as well as the prequel Strangers Things: The First Shadow, which is set to be a live play.

With the announcement of the prequel, it was confirmed that Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), as well as the rest of the cast, which includes Will Byers, Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair, or Dustin Henderson would not be in the play, as presumably none of them have even been born yet.

The official cast, according to reports from Deadline, will include Shane Attwooll (Chief Hopper), Isabella Pappas (Joyce Maldonado), Patrick Vaill (Dr. Brenner), Kemi Awoderu (Sue Anderson), Chase Brown (Lonnie Byers), Christopher Buckley (Bob Newby), Ammar Duffus (Charles Sinclair), Gilles Geary (Ted Wheeler), Florence Guy (Karen Childress), Max Harwood (Allen Munson), Michael Jibson (Victor Creel), Oscar Lloyd (James Hopper, Jr.), Louis McCartney (Henry Creel), Matthew Pidgeon (Father Newby), Calum Ross (Walter Henderson), Maisie Norma Seaton (Claudia Henderson), Lauren Ward (Virginia Creel), and Ella Karuna Williams (Patty Newby).

While Millie Bobby Brown won’t be returning for this prequel and her officially seeing her run come to an end after Stranger Things Season 5 is over– which has been confirmed to be the final season– it seems that she could be in line to star in another reboot in the future, this time with Disney.

Johnny Depp replaced in Pirates of the Caribbean?

Everyone understands the current landscape and split between Disney and Johnny Depp.

After accusations came forward from his ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp was essentially blacklisted from Hollywood. He was forced to give up his role in Warner Bros.’ Fantastic Beasts franchise, and Disney turned its back on him.

Even though Johnny Depp has a loyal legion of fans because of his portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow in the franchise, Disney has moved forward with scripts that don’t involve the actor. Multiple reports have come forward about potential replacements for Johnny Depp as the company attempts to move on from Captain Jack Sparrow.

Two of the most notable names to serve as potential replacements for Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 include Margot Robbie and Dwayne Johnson. Robbie confirmed that there was a script presented to her, which would peg her as the lead in the new movie.

However, Pirates Executive Director Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that there were two scripts developed and that Robbie’s had most likely been placed on the back-burner for the time being. Though, that could change, especially with the success the actress just saw in the Barbie movie.

The other name– Dwayne Johnson— has been tossed around with the Pirates franchise for quite some time, but no legitimate reports have come forward to give fans real hope that Johnson might be the next Captain Jack Sparrow. As a matter of fact, Dwayne Johnson will already be working on project with Disney– the new live-action Moana film— when the ongoing strike with actors in Hollywood comes to an end.

In addition, the actor is expected to play a role in the new Fast & Furious movie, so his schedule could be tied up for quite some time. The more likely direction for Disney to go, if it doesn’t want to move forward with the Margot Robbie script, is to reboot the franchise with a team of young, but recognizable stars.

In steps Millie Bobby Brown.

At the young age of 19, Millie Bobby Brown has ascended into stardom because of her role in Stranger Things. The actress has already received nominations for two Primetime Emmy Awards, and it seems like only a matter of time before she becomes one of the next major box office attractions.

Multiple reports have come forward sharing that Brown and fellow Stranger Things star Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley) are being considered for the new Pirates of the Caribbean reboot. If this were to come to fruition, it’s unclear if the film would be set in an era prior to Captain Jack Sparrow as a prequel or if Disney would choose to go with a completely different story altogether.

What if there was a way that Millie Bobby Brown could team up with Johnny Depp rather than replace him?

Could Johnny Depp shock the world and return?

While there is plenty of speculation over what will be next for Johnny Depp as he has completed his tour with the Hollywood Vampires for the time being and sits in the directing chair for the time being over in Europe, one question still remains in play: Could Johnny Depp shock the world and make a return to Disney?

Fans have been holding out hope for quite some time that Depp would once again reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Though he’s known for plenty of projects during his time in Hollywood, including Edward Scissorhands (1990), Finding Neverland (2004), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), Alice in Wonderland (2010), and many others, no one can deny that his most famous role is Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean.

The Pirates franchise has become synonymous with Johnny Depp and Captain Jack Sparrow. Because of this, it should come as no surprise that many fans are upset that Disney would try to find a replacement for Johnny Depp. Many fans have spoken out and shared that they won’t watch a film in the franchise if it doesn’t include Captain Jack, and there’s no doubt that Disney feels that pressure.

What if the company elected to hire Depp back for his role and have Millie Bobby Brown star alongside him?

There have been multiple rumors about what might come to fruition if Margot Robbie were to take over as the new head of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, but what if the idea is to instead work with Millie Bobby Brown moving forward? The actress could play the role of Captain Jack’s long-lost daughter, who has now found the infamous pirate.

The two could easily be enemies at first but end up being united by the end of the film. This would also give Jack Sparrow even more of a backstory and glimpse into the pirate’s life, potentially prior to him showing up in the first film. All of this put together could lead to Millie Bobby Brown being established as a legitimate successor for Depp moving forward after Pirates 6, and would give Disney the “reboot” direction that they seemingly want to head anyway.

It’s important to keep in mind that this is just speculation and that Disney has not confirmed anything as of yet in terms of casting or plans for the franchise moving forward.

What would you like to see Millie Bobby Brown portray in Pirates of the Caribbean? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!