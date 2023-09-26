Disney Could Replace Johnny Depp with Original Jack Sparrow

Disney and Johnny Depp were once inseparable, but the company ditched the celebrated actor after allegations of domestic abuse surfaced—resulting in a strained relationship for both parties. Should Depp opt out of the new Pirates of the Caribbean films, he could be replaced with Disney’s original choice for Captain Jack Sparrow.

Depp essentially became the face of Disney after his first appearance in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl came racing into theaters in 2003. This was the first time that the House of Mouse was successful in its aims to adapt one of its hugely popular rides into a money-making venture on the big screen.

Their pairing of Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow and swashbuckling adventure led to the first film ballooning to a $654 million worldwide box office haul. Naturally, Disney realized it had a monster on its hands, resulting in four additional sequels. Though many actors like Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom opted out of appearing in the final two films, apart from cameos in the last, Depp appeared in them all.

Disney understands Depp’s importance to its success, though the company quickly dropped him when ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic violence. Depp eventually won his defamation case and reclaimed his good name in the public’s eye, though he was pretty upset at his former company. He even exclaimed in court he would not return to Pirates of the Caribbean, even for “$300 million.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is set to reboot or continue, and producer Jerry Bruckheimer has publicly stated that he always backed Johnny Depp—likely trying to smooth things over. However, should Depp not want to be involved, the original Jack Sparrow actor could be the perfect replacement.

Jim Carrey Could Replace Johnny Depp in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Though Johnny Depp became the quintessential Captain Jack Sparrow, Jim Carrey was initially wanted for the role. We would argue that if there were anyone who could easily step into the role of Sparrow, Carrey would be that person.

Carrey’s “larger than life” persona has carried the man into superstardom through the 1990s and beyond. From characters like Ace Ventura, Bruce Nolan, The Grinch, The Riddler, Horton, Count Olaf, and Doctor Eggman, he has the correct set of skills that would make him appealing for the kind of gravitas it would take to bring forth another Jack Sparrow.

That is hugely true as Disney initially offered the role to Carrey, though he could not accept due to scheduling conflicts. Johnny Depp was the second choice and made the role his own.

The issue now is that Depp feels slighted by the House of Mouse for not having the company’s support since his trial, which we imagine has left the man not wanting to return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The additional issue is that Jim Carrey also announced his retirement from acting when Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) wrapped up.

The good news is that Carrey stated he would think about returning to the big screen based on his offered role. Should Disney come knocking on his door and offer him the lead role in the new Pirates of the Caribbean films, we imagine he might give that offer some serious thought.

Losing Johnny Depp would be huge, but adding someone like Jim Carrey would jumpstart the franchise again. Carrey was magnificent in the Sonic films, as he portrayed Eggman with the same type of physical silliness that Jack Sparrow exudes. We would certainly not be upset if Carrey was called to replace Depp.

Even better than that is if Disney found some way to bring Johnny Depp and Jim Carrey into the same film. We could see them appear as rival brothers on the high seas. That movie would put up huge numbers.

What do you think of Johnny Depp being replaced by Jim Carrey? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!